Cubs host the Cardinals to open 4-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (56-52, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (52-58, fifth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Sonny Gray (10-6, 3.79 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Cubs: Shota Imanaga (8-2, 2.95 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -115, Cardinals -104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs begin a four-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.

Chicago has a 27-25 record in home games and a 52-58 record overall. Cubs pitchers have a collective 3.79 ERA, which ranks fifth in the NL.

St. Louis has a 56-52 record overall and a 27-27 record in road games. The Cardinals have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .310.

Thursday’s game is the 10th time these teams square off this season. The Cardinals hold a 6-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes has 21 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 55 RBI for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 5-for-18 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Alec Burleson has 14 doubles and 18 home runs for the Cardinals. Mike Siani is 13-for-31 with a double and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .228 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.35 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Cubs: Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jordan Wicks: 60-Day IL (oblique), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (rib), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Cardinals: Lance Lynn: 15-Day IL (knee), Steven Matz: 60-Day IL (back), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Riley O’Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

