Cuba’s Mijain Lopez, 41, wins semifinal to earn shot at record fifth Olympic gold medal in wrestling

PARIS (AP) — Cuban Greco-Roman wrestler Mijain Lopez has earned a shot at a record fifth Olympic gold medal in…

PARIS (AP) — Cuban Greco-Roman wrestler Mijain Lopez has earned a shot at a record fifth Olympic gold medal in wrestling.

Just two weeks shy of his 42nd birthday, Lopez beat Azerbaijan’s Sabah Saleh Shariati 4-1 on Monday and advanced to the final in the 130-kilogram category.

Lopez knew there were doubters, but he gladly has proven them wrong. By clinching at least silver, Lopez has tied West Germany’s Wilfried Dietrich for the most Olympic wrestling medals with five.

“I know some people were skeptical, but I knew I was ready for this,” Lopez said in comments translated from Spanish. “Whenever I compete in the Olympics and world championships, I do it trying to bring joy to my country. We want to listen to our anthem tomorrow.”

After Tuesday, he’s done.

“I’ll be retiring, it’s over,” he said. “We need to make some space for those who are coming (into the sport). Wrestling for me has been the love of my life, for all of my life.”

Lopez will face Chile’s Yasmani Acosta Fernandez in the final on Tuesday at Champ-de-Mars Arena. Acosta defeated China’s Meng Lingzhe in the semifinals. The score was 1-1, but Acosta Fernandez got the win on criteria because he scored last.

Acosta Fernandez was born in Cuba but moved after he couldn’t get opportunities in the big events because Lopez was in the way.

Lopez was excited about the matchup.

“We share a brotherhood, we have the same blood,” Lopez said.

Last Olympics, Lopez became the first male wrestler to win four gold medals when he dominated in Tokyo, blowing through the field unscored upon in four matches.

On the opening day of competition in Paris, he continued his dominance. In his first match, he defeated South Korea’s Lee Seung-chan 7-0. In the second round, he surprisingly was scored upon, but still defeated Iran’s Amin Mirzazadeh, the top seed and 2023 world champion, 3-1 to advance.

In the semifinal, Lopez led 3-0 at the break. Shariati scored a point for passivity, then nearly scored again before Lopez scored on a reversal to go up 4-1. After time ran out, Lopez held up his right hand with all five fingers outstretched.

“I’m so happy,” he said. “It has been a very special day, not only for Latin America, but the whole world. I know this is a result that Cubans back home are truly enjoying.”

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.