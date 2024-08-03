Cruz leads Pirates against the Diamondbacks after 5-hit game

Arizona Diamondbacks (59-51, second in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (55-54, third in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:40…

Arizona Diamondbacks (59-51, second in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (55-54, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Jordan Montgomery (7-5, 6.51 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (10-5, 3.30 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -118, Diamondbacks -101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Arizona Diamondbacks after Oneil Cruz had five hits against the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Pittsburgh is 26-27 at home and 55-54 overall. The Pirates are 20-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Arizona has a 28-26 record on the road and a 59-51 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 19-12 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with a .286 batting average, and has 21 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, 39 walks and 63 RBI. Cruz is 12-for-40 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with a .303 batting average, and has 20 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 45 walks and 74 RBI. Eugenio Suarez is 14-for-38 with five home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .238 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Diamondbacks: 8-2, .316 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Joshua Palacios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-Day IL (knee), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Ji-Hwan Bae: day-to-day (knee), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Jones: 15-Day IL (lat), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Bryce Jarvis: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Walker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

