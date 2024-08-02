Serbia high jumper Angelina Topic will miss the Paris Olympics final after fracturing her ankle

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Serbia high jumper Angelina Topic fractured her right ankle during qualifying at the Paris Olympics on…

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Serbia high jumper Angelina Topic fractured her right ankle during qualifying at the Paris Olympics on Friday and won’t be able to compete in Sunday’s final.

The 19-year-old Topic took the silver medal behind Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine at the European championships in June and was considered a medal contender in Paris, too.

“In the end it wasn’t meant to be, this time,” Topic wrote on Instagram, next to a photo of her ankle in a big brace.

Topic did qualify with a leap of 1.92 meters. Mahuchikh led at 1.95.

Corrects that Topic is from Serbia, not Croatia.

