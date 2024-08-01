Croatia 11, Romania 8
|Croatia
|3
|3
|5
|0
|—
|11
|Romania
|0
|3
|4
|1
|—
|8
Exclusions_Croatia 7 (M. Biljaka 1, R. Buric 1, L. Fatovic 1, M. Jokovic 1, L. Loncar 1, M. Zuvela 2); Romania 11 (T. Fulea 1, F. Iudean 1, A. Tepelus 1, V. Georgescu 2, M. Lutescu 2, N. Oanta 2, S. Oltean 2).
4 Minute Exclusions_Croatia None; Romania None.
Penalty Fouls_Croatia 1 (K. Kharkov 1); Romania 1 (A. Neamtu 1).
Ejections_Croatia None; Romania None.
Referees_Tamas Kovacs-Csatlos, Hungary. Chisato Kurosaki, Japan. Richard Papazian, France. Qi Zhao, China.
