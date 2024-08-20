Corbin Carroll homers as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Miami Marlins 3-1

MIAMI (AP) — Corbin Carroll and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered to help Eduardo Rodriguez and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the…

MIAMI (AP) — Corbin Carroll and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered to help Eduardo Rodriguez and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Arizona, which finished with four hits, improved to a major league-best 30-13 since July 1. Carroll also singled and scored on Joc Pederson’s base hit, and Geraldo Perdomo walked twice.

The Diamondbacks have won the first two in their three-game set against Miami after they were swept at Tampa Bay over the weekend.

“I think the little things we do inside of a game that helps us win the edge and those margins in a very uncommon way — that’s what we’re all about,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “Sometimes you get it done ugly and have to grind a little bit and today was one of those days. We slugged when we needed to.”

Rodriguez allowed one run and six hits over 5 1/3 innings in his third start since being activated from the injured list on Aug. 6. Rodriguez (2-0) struck out five and walked one.

“I’m starting to feel good. I feel like my velocity is starting to get back,” said Rodriguez, who missed the first four months of the season because of a left shoulder strain. “I can’t complain about the start today.”

Ryan Thompson, A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez combined for 3 2/3 innings of one-hit ball after Rodriguez departed. Martinez worked a perfect ninth for his fourth save in five opportunities.

The Marlins hit five doubles, but they went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

Rookie third baseman Connor Norby hit two doubles in his second game since he was brought up by Miami on Monday. Norby and outfielder Kyle Stowers were acquired in a trade with Baltimore for pitcher Trevor Rogers on July 30.

“He got two extra-base hits, and his defense looks good,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “He is probably surprising himself making the plays look so routine. He’s making it look easy.”

Carroll helped Arizona get off to a fast start. He hit a leadoff single in the first and advanced on a balk by Edward Cabrera. After Perdomo popped out, Carroll scampered home on Pederson’s grounder into center field.

Carroll connected in the fifth for his third homer in five games and No. 14 on the season overall. He drove a sinker from Cabrera (2-5) over the wall in left.

The Marlins got their only run on Xavier Edwards’ RBI single in the bottom of the fifth, but Gurriel responded with a 414-foot drive to left in the sixth for his 15th homer.

Carroll also made a running catch on a drive to right by Jesús Sánchez with two runners on that ended the fifth.

“Very engaged and the right guy doing the right thing and the right time,” Lovullo said of Carroll. “It was a great play. He got a great break on it. Saved the game.”

Cabrera allowed four hits in six innings. The right-hander walked three and struck out three.

“As a starter, you always try to stay in the game as much as you can,” Cabrera said through a translator. “That’s what I did out there.”

The Diamondbacks signed veteran infielder Luis Guillorme to a minor league contract and optioned infielder Blaze Alexander to Triple-A Reno. The club also designated right-hander Gavin Hollowell for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Anthony Bender (shoulder impingement) is doing rehab activities at the club’s spring training complex in Jupiter, Florida.

UP NEXT

LHP Jordan Montgomery (8-6, 6.25) will start the series finale for the Diamondbacks on Wednesday and RHP Roddery Muñoz (2-7, 5.88 ERA) gets the start for the Marlins.

