Connecticut visits Dallas after Ogunbowale’s 24-point game

Connecticut Sun (18-6, 10-4 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (6-19, 3-12 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Sun -5.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings hosts the Connecticut Sun after Arike Ogunbowale scored 24 points in the Dallas Wings’ 101-93 victory against the Indiana Fever.

The Wings have gone 4-7 at home. Dallas is eighth in the WNBA with 20.0 assists per game led by Ogunbowale averaging 5.2.

The Sun are 8-3 in road games. Connecticut is fifth in the WNBA scoring 37.4 points per game in the paint led by Brionna Jones averaging 8.8.

Dallas is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 43.7% Connecticut allows to opponents. Connecticut’s 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than Dallas has allowed to its opponents (47.1%).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Sun won 85-67 in the last matchup on June 15.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogunbowale is scoring 22.3 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Wings.

DeWanna Bonner is averaging 16.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Sun.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 3-7, averaging 85.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.2 points per game.

Sun: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest), Maddy Siegrist: out (finger), Satou Sabally: out (shoulder), Jaelyn Brown: out (illness).

Sun: None listed.

