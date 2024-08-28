Colorado Rockies face the Miami Marlins Wednesday

Miami Marlins (48-84, fifth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-84, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Wednesday, 8:40…

Miami Marlins (48-84, fifth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-84, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Max Meyer (3-3, 5.44 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (3-6, 5.70 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rockies -129, Marlins +109; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take on the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

Colorado is 49-84 overall and 30-34 at home. The Rockies have a 33-19 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Miami has a 23-40 record on the road and a 48-84 record overall. The Marlins are 34-17 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Marlins hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brenton Doyle has 22 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 63 RBI for the Rockies. Jake Cave is 12-for-33 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Jake Burger leads the Marlins with 43 extra base hits (17 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs). Connor Norby is 11-for-32 with five doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .229 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .266 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Brenton Doyle: day-to-day (leg), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (shoulder), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Dakota Hudson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (back), Dane Myers: 60-Day IL (ankle), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

