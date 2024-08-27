Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins play in game 2 of series

Miami Marlins (47-84, fifth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-83, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Tuesday, 8:40…

Miami Marlins (47-84, fifth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-83, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Roddery Munoz (2-7, 5.98 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Rockies: Cal Quantrill (8-9, 4.56 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rockies -150, Marlins +126; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Miami Marlins with a 1-0 series lead.

Colorado is 30-33 in home games and 49-83 overall. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .243, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Miami has gone 22-40 on the road and 47-84 overall. The Marlins have gone 28-17 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Marlins are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezequiel Tovar has 37 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 55 RBI while hitting .271 for the Rockies. Jake Cave is 12-for-30 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Otto Lopez has 13 doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Marlins. Connor Norby is 10-for-29 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .222 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Marlins: 2-8, .251 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Brenton Doyle: day-to-day (leg), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (shoulder), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Dakota Hudson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (back), Dane Myers: 60-Day IL (ankle), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

