Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins meet in game 4 of series

Miami Marlins (48-85, fifth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (50-84, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Thursday, 3:10…

Miami Marlins (48-85, fifth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (50-84, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Valente Bellozo (2-2, 3.35 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Rockies: Bradley Blalock (1-0, 3.06 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rockies -138, Marlins +117; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies face the Miami Marlins with a 2-1 series lead.

Colorado has gone 31-34 at home and 50-84 overall. The Rockies have a 34-19 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Miami has gone 23-41 in road games and 48-85 overall. The Marlins are 34-17 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams play Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Marlins are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezequiel Tovar leads the Rockies with a .274 batting average, and has 39 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 18 walks and 61 RBI. Brenton Doyle is 11-for-36 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Jake Burger has 17 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs while hitting .248 for the Marlins. Connor Norby is 12-for-36 with six doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by four runs

Marlins: 3-7, .274 batting average, 6.24 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (shoulder), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Dakota Hudson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (back), Dane Myers: 60-Day IL (ankle), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

