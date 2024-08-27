Collier leads Minnesota against Phoenix after 31-point showing

Minnesota Lynx (22-8, 13-4 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (16-15, 9-6 Western Conference) Phoenix; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Minnesota Lynx (22-8, 13-4 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (16-15, 9-6 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx faces the Phoenix Mercury after Napheesa Collier scored 31 points in the Lynx’s 90-80 victory over the Indiana Fever.

The Mercury have gone 9-6 against Western Conference teams. Phoenix has a 6-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lynx are 13-4 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is fourth in the WNBA with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Collier averaging 7.6.

Phoenix averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Minnesota gives up. Minnesota has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Phoenix have averaged.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Lynx won 73-60 in the last matchup on June 23.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natasha Cloud is averaging 11.8 points, 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mercury.

Alanna Smith is averaging 11 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 blocks for the Lynx.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 5-5, averaging 82.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points per game.

Lynx: 8-2, averaging 83.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Charisma Osborne: out (leg), Rebecca Allen: out (hamstring).

Lynx: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.