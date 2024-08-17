Clark leads Indiana against Seattle after 29-point game

Seattle Storm (17-9, 8-6 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (12-15, 7-8 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Seattle Storm (17-9, 8-6 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (12-15, 7-8 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever hosts the Seattle Storm after Caitlin Clark scored 29 points in the Indiana Fever’s 98-89 win against the Phoenix Mercury.

The Fever are 7-5 in home games. Indiana has a 7-10 record against opponents above .500.

The Storm are 6-6 on the road. Seattle is third in the Western Conference with 20.8 assists per game led by Skylar Diggins-Smith averaging 6.4.

Indiana scores 82.4 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 77.8 Seattle allows. Seattle averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Indiana gives up.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Storm won 89-77 in the last matchup on June 28.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Fever.

Jewell Loyd is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Storm.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 5-5, averaging 85.5 points, 37.5 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.4 points per game.

Storm: 7-3, averaging 87.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

