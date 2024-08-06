Christian Kukuk wins equestrian individual jumping title for dominant Germany at Paris Olympics

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — Christian Kukuk had a faultless round to win the individual jumping title at the Paris Olympics…

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — Christian Kukuk had a faultless round to win the individual jumping title at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday and increase Germany’s equestrian medal haul.

It was the first Olympic medal of the 34-year-old Kukuk’s career. He was the first to go in the jump-off final and went all clear on Checker 47 in a time of 38.34 seconds.

“It just makes me very happy and proud. Not many people won this gold medal and now I’m one of them. That’s mentally something I have to realize in the next days,” Kukuk said. “But I should not forget to enjoy this moment.”

Kukuk’s faultless performance put pressure on the next two riders, Dutchman and Tokyo bronze medalist Maikel van der Vleuten and the 2012 Olympic champion, Steve Guerdat of Switzerland.

Guerdat took the silver on Dynamix De Belheme in 38.38 and Van der Vleuten finished with the bronze again after clocking 39.12 on Beauville Z. Both picked up a penalty for clipping a fence.

“A lot of credit to my horse,” said the 36-year-old Van der Vleuten, who also took the individual jumping bronze at the 2022 world championships. “He is always fighting his heart out to get these results.”

The three riders were the only ones out of the 30 finalists not to pick up a fault under bright sunshine at the Palace of Versailles, once the home of French royalty.

“For me it was definitely the hardest course I’ve ever done,” Kukuk said. “But that’s what the Olympic Games are about.”

World champion Henrik von Eckermann was among the big favorites, but the top-ranked Swede was eliminated after coming off his horse, King Edward. His horse did not fall, and Von Eckermann appeared unharmed as he walked off.

Germany completed equestrian events at the Paris Games with four gold medals and a silver.

Michael Jung became the first rider to win the Olympic individual eventing title three times. Jessica von Bredow-Werndl successfully defended her individual dressage title and helped Germany win the dressage team gold along with veteran Isabell Werth.

The 55-year-old Werth took silver in the individual dressage to increase her equestrian-record Olympic medal total to 14.

