Chourio leads Brewers against the Cardinals after 4-hit game

Milwaukee Brewers (73-53, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (62-64, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (8-7, 4.00 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 162 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (8-10, 5.41 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -120, Cardinals +101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals after Jackson Chourio had four hits against the Cardinals on Wednesday.

St. Louis has a 62-64 record overall and a 33-30 record at home. The Cardinals have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .310.

Milwaukee has gone 35-29 on the road and 73-53 overall. The Brewers have the second-best team ERA in baseball at 3.69.

The matchup Thursday is the 10th time these teams square off this season. The Brewers hold a 7-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan has 27 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 54 RBI for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 10-for-39 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

William Contreras leads the Brewers with a .287 batting average, and has 34 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 53 walks and 73 RBI. Chourio is 11-for-38 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .246 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .211 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Mike Siani: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lance Lynn: 15-Day IL (knee), Steven Matz: 60-Day IL (back), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Brewers: Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (calf), Enoli Paredes: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

