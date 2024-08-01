China 3, France 0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-19) China_Spiker-Gong X. (8-18), Li Y. (12-28), Wang Y. (7-14), Zhu T. (12-30) (won-total…

China_Spiker-Gong X. (8-18), Li Y. (12-28), Wang Y. (7-14), Zhu T. (12-30) (won-total attempts); Blocker-Gong X. (2-8), Wang Y. (6-23); Server-Diao L. (0-14), Gong X. (0-10), Li Y. (1-15), Yuan X. (1-14), Zhang C. (0-2), Wang Y. (0-11), Zhu T. (0-7); Scorer-Li Y. (14-49).

France_Spiker-H. Cazaute (8-26), A. Rotar (7-21), H. Bah (4-9) (won-total attempts); Blocker-A. Sylves (2-9), L. Gicquel (3-7), I. Ndiaye (1-2); Server-H. Cazaute (0-9), C. Bauer (0-7), A. Sylves (1-10), A. Rotar (0-6), N. Stojiljkovic (0-7), L. Gicquel (0-7), I. Ndiaye (1-6); Scorer-L. Gicquel (10-34).

Referees_Wael Kandil, Egypt. Ivaylo Ivanov, Bulgaria. Vladimir Simonovic, Switzerland. Taoufik Boudaya, Tunisia.

