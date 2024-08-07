China 1, Belgium 1, China wins 3-2 in shootout
|China
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|—
|1
|Belgium
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|—
|1
China_Zou M. 1.
Belgium_E. Puvrez 1.
Green Cards_Zhong J., China, 26′. S. Vanden Borre, Belgium, 45′.
Yellow Cards_J. Vandermeiren, Belgium, 60’+. Fan Y., China, 60’+.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Amber Church, New Zealand. Aleisha Neumann, Australia. Irene Presenqui, Argentina. Annelize Rostron, South Africa.
