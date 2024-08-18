Chicago visits Phoenix after Copper’s 32-point outing

Chicago Sky (11-15, 5-9 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (14-13, 9-6 Western Conference) Phoenix; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Chicago Sky (11-15, 5-9 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (14-13, 9-6 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury hosts the Chicago Sky after Kahleah Copper scored 32 points in the Phoenix Mercury’s 98-89 loss to the Indiana Fever.

The Mercury have gone 8-4 at home. Phoenix has a 5-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Sky are 7-6 on the road. Chicago is the Eastern leader with 36.8 rebounds per game led by Angel Reese averaging 12.0.

Phoenix averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Chicago allows. Chicago averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Phoenix allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mercury won 85-65 in the last matchup on Aug. 16.

TOP PERFORMERS: Copper is scoring 23.7 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Mercury.

Chennedy Carter is averaging 16.8 points for the Sky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 5-5, averaging 86.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points per game.

Sky: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 38.3 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Charisma Osborne: out (leg), Rebecca Allen: out (hamstring).

Sky: Elizabeth Williams: out for season (meniscus).

