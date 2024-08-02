Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals meet in game 2 of series

St. Louis Cardinals (56-53, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (53-58, fifth in the NL Central) Chicago; Friday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (56-53, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (53-58, fifth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Erick Fedde (7-4, 3.11 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Cubs: Javier Assad (5-3, 3.23 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -114, Cardinals -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the St. Louis Cardinals, leading the series 1-0.

Chicago is 28-25 in home games and 53-58 overall. The Cubs are 38-10 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

St. Louis has a 56-53 record overall and a 27-28 record in road games. The Cardinals have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .310.

The teams meet Friday for the 11th time this season. The Cardinals lead the season series 6-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 17 home runs while slugging .439. Seiya Suzuki is 13-for-39 with four doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Nolan Gorman leads the Cardinals with 19 home runs while slugging .413. Mike Siani is 14-for-32 with a double and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jordan Wicks: 60-Day IL (oblique), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (rib), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Cardinals: Lance Lynn: 15-Day IL (knee), Steven Matz: 60-Day IL (back), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Riley O’Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.