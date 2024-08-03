Cardinals take road slide into matchup with the Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals (56-54, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (54-58, fourth in the NL Central) Chicago; Saturday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (56-54, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (54-58, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kyle Gibson (7-4, 3.97 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (7-6, 3.35 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -118, Cardinals -102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will try to stop their three-game road slide in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago is 54-58 overall and 29-25 in home games. The Cubs are 39-10 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

St. Louis has gone 27-29 on the road and 56-54 overall. The Cardinals have gone 19-11 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Saturday’s game is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Cardinals hold a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has 22 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 34 RBI for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 15-for-39 with five doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Nolan Gorman ranks second on the Cardinals with 32 extra base hits (13 doubles and 19 home runs). Paul Goldschmidt is 12-for-37 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .245 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jordan Wicks: 60-Day IL (oblique), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (rib), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Cardinals: Lance Lynn: 15-Day IL (knee), Steven Matz: 60-Day IL (back), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Riley O’Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

