Cardinals come into matchup against the Dodgers on losing streak

Los Angeles Dodgers (72-51, first in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (60-62, third in the NL Central) St.…

Los Angeles Dodgers (72-51, first in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (60-62, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Bobby Miller (0-0); Cardinals: Andre Pallante (4-6, 4.21 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -164, Cardinals +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals enter a matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers after losing five straight games.

St. Louis has a 31-28 record in home games and a 60-62 record overall. The Cardinals are 42-9 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles is 34-29 in road games and 72-51 overall. The Dodgers have the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play at .253.

Saturday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burleson has 20 home runs, 19 walks and 68 RBI while hitting .274 for the Cardinals. Brendan Donovan is 11-for-37 with five doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Teoscar Hernandez has 26 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 5-for-44 with a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .239 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (back), Mike Siani: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lance Lynn: 15-Day IL (knee), Steven Matz: 60-Day IL (back), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (elbow), River Ryan: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (hip), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (groin), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.