Cardinals and Dodgers meet with series tied 1-1

Los Angeles Dodgers (72-52, first in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (61-62, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (1-2, 3.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Cardinals: Sonny Gray (11-7, 3.93 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 162 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -119, Cardinals +100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

St. Louis is 32-28 in home games and 61-62 overall. The Cardinals have gone 22-12 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Los Angeles is 72-52 overall and 34-30 on the road. The Dodgers have gone 28-6 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan has 27 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 54 RBI while hitting .269 for the Cardinals. Willson Contreras is 12-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 29 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 72 RBI while hitting .292 for the Dodgers. Teoscar Hernandez is 11-for-41 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .253 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .260 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (back), Mike Siani: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lance Lynn: 15-Day IL (knee), Steven Matz: 60-Day IL (back), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman: day-to-day (finger), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (elbow), River Ryan: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (hip), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (groin), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

