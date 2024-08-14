Cardinals aim to end 3-game slide, take on the Reds

St. Louis Cardinals (60-60, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (59-61, third in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Wednesday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (60-60, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (59-61, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kyle Gibson (7-4, 3.99 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Reds: Emilio Pagan (2-3, 4.22 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -113, Reds -107; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to end their three-game slide with a win against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has a 30-31 record at home and a 59-61 record overall. The Reds have gone 42-20 in games when they record at least eight hits.

St. Louis is 60-60 overall and 29-33 in road games. The Cardinals have a 37-10 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams square off Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Reds are ahead 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with 55 extra base hits (27 doubles, seven triples and 21 home runs). Tyler Stephenson is 11-for-38 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Alec Burleson leads the Cardinals with 20 home runs while slugging .458. Nolan Arenado is 13-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .233 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Wynns: 10-Day IL (teres), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (back), Mike Siani: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lance Lynn: 15-Day IL (knee), Steven Matz: 60-Day IL (back), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.