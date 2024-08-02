Canada’s Denis Shapovalov DQ’d in quarterfinals of Mubadala City DC Open; American Shelton advances

WASHINGTON (AP) — Denis Shapovalov of Canada was knocked out of the Mubadala City DC Open on Friday after he…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Denis Shapovalov of Canada was knocked out of the Mubadala City DC Open on Friday after he was disqualified from his quarterfinal round match for shouting at a spectator.

Shapovalov lost his first set 7-6 (5) in a match against American Ben Shelton and trailed 6-3 in a tiebreaker in the second set when he apparently threw his racket to the court and began shouting at a fan in the stands.

As Shelton was about to serve for triple match point, the 25-year-old Shapovalov again argued with a fan. He was given an unsportsmanlike conduct code violation by the umpire, who then summoned a supervisor.

The match was then ended and the players shook hands at the net as spectators booed.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.