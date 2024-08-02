Canada women’s soccer team perseveres despite turbulence at the Olympics. Quarterfinals are next

PARIS (AP) — Even Canada’s players seemed surprised they reached the knockout round of the women’s soccer tournament at the…

PARIS (AP) — Even Canada’s players seemed surprised they reached the knockout round of the women’s soccer tournament at the Paris Olympics.

After all, the defending champions were docked six points in the group stage after team staff were accused of using a drone to film an opponent.

They persevered, though, and clinched their quarterfinals spot with a 1-0 win over Colombia. Next, they’ll play Germany on Saturday in Marseille.

“It’s definitely the most unique group stage that I have ever played in, but we have just handled it really well,” captain Jessie Fleming said. “It was a tough situation, and I am proud of the team to get out of it.”

In the other quarterfinals, the United States plays Japan in Paris, host nation France faces Brazil in Nantes, and Women’s World Cup winner Spain takes on Colombia in Lyon.

Hours before kickoff on Wednesday, Canada lost its appeal before the Court of Arbitration for Sport, leaving the team on zero points before kickoff. The Canadians had won their first two games in the tournament.

In addition to the points deduction, FIFA also banned Canada coach Bev Priestman for a year and fined Canada soccer $227,000.

Before the tournament’s start, New Zealand reported a drone flying above training. Authorities later detained a Canada team analyst and confiscated surveillance equipment.

Two staff members were immediately sent home and Priestman removed herself from the Olympic opener. But Canada Soccer CEO and general secretary Kevin Blue said evidence came to light that the surveillance was a “systemic ethical shortcoming,” also citing an alleged incident at the recent Copa America in the United States.

The scandal casts a pall not only on Canada’s journey at the Olympics, but also on Canada Soccer overall. The nation is set to co-host the men’s World Cup in 2026 with the United States and Mexico.

“I am proud of everybody just sticking together,” said center-back Vanessa Gilles, the goalscorer on Wednesday. “It would have been so easy to go our separate ways and for us to say, ‘what’s even the point?’”

The Germans won the gold medal at the 2016 Olympics. Their lone loss in the group stage in France was to the United States.

The winner of Canada’s match against Germany will travel to Lyon to face the winner of the U.S. game against Japan.

US back?

The United States under new coach Emma Hayes has gone undefeated at the Olympics, finding its offensive groove and outscoring opponents 9-2.

It certainly appeared that the team had some of its swagger back after a getting knocked out of the Women’s World Cup last summer earlier than ever — in the round of 16.

“It’s just going to take another level of focus that we have to continue bringing into this next round because anything can happen. It’s a knockout,” Crystal Dunn said. “This group is in a good place and we are committed to the process.”

The Americans face Japan, the team that beat them in the final of the 2011 World Cup. The United States got its revenge a year later when it won the gold medal with a 2-1 victory at the London Olympics.

The United States will be without midfielder Sam Coffey because of yellow card accumulation.

Marta’s last?

Brazil captain Marta won’t play against France because she was sent off with a red card in the group final against Spain.

Marta, who is playing in her sixth Olympics, has said this is her final major tournament with Brazil, so the red card in what could be her final match in France was devastating. She left the field in Bordeaux in tears.

“I think things never happen by chance,” said Brazil coach Arthur Elias, who added his players “gained the experience of playing without Marta in an organized, committed, and focused manner.”

With a victory against the hosts, Marta could return for the semifinals. The winner moves on to Marseille to face the winner of Spain’s game against Colombia.

Spain, vying to become the first team to win a gold medal after winning a World Cup, is playing in its first Olympics. Colombia is making its first appearance in the knockout stage.

AP’s Barbara Surk in Marseille contributed to this report.

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

