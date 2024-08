MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Canada women’s soccer team loses penalty shootout to Germany to end Olympic run marred by drone-spying…

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Canada women’s soccer team loses penalty shootout to Germany to end Olympic run marred by drone-spying scandal.

