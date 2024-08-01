Britain 5, United States 2
|Britain
|1
|2
|2
|0
|—
|5
|United States
|1
|1
|0
|0
|—
|2
Britain_T. Howard 2, H. French 1, S. Hamilton 1, S. Jones 1.
United States_A. Tamer 2.
Green Cards_L. Owsley, Britain, 20′. S. Hamilton, Britain, 28′. S. Jones, Britain, 49′.
Yellow Cards_None.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Steve Rogers, Australia. Ayanna McClean, Trinidad and Tobago. Jonas Van’t Hek, Netherlands. Benjamin Goentgen, Germany.
