Britain 5, United States 2 Britain 1 2 2 0 — 5 United States 1 1 0 0 — 2…

Britain 5, United States 2

Britain 1 2 2 0 — 5 United States 1 1 0 0 — 2

Britain_T. Howard 2, H. French 1, S. Hamilton 1, S. Jones 1.

United States_A. Tamer 2.

Green Cards_L. Owsley, Britain, 20′. S. Hamilton, Britain, 28′. S. Jones, Britain, 49′.

Yellow Cards_None.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Steve Rogers, Australia. Ayanna McClean, Trinidad and Tobago. Jonas Van’t Hek, Netherlands. Benjamin Goentgen, Germany.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.