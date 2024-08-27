Brighton takes summer spending beyond $250M by signing Turkey left back Ferdi Kadioglu

LONDON (AP) — Brighton signed Turkey left back Ferdi Kadioglu from Fenerbahce on Tuesday to take its spending in this…

LONDON (AP) — Brighton signed Turkey left back Ferdi Kadioglu from Fenerbahce on Tuesday to take its spending in this transfer window to more than $250 million.

The 24-year-old Kadioglu, who has played 20 times for Turkey and was a starter at the recent European Championship, has signed a four-year deal and will cost Brighton a reported 30 million euros ($33.5 million). The transfer is subject to international clearance and a successful work permit application.

“I’m very excited because we are getting an excellent player and a great character. He has great ability, is a strong runner and very good at passing,” Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler said. “He is predominantly a full back and can play on the right or left side. He can also play in the center of midfield.

“He is someone who is very keen to learn and develop and with that in mind, I’m confident he will adjust to the Premier League and adapt quickly to English football.”

Brighton has backed the 31-year-old Hurzeler for his first season at the club since arriving from St. Pauli, with Georginio Rutter, Yankuba Minteh, Mats Wieffer, Brajan Gruda and Matt O’Riley all joining for between $30-60 million each.

Also, Chelsea has agreed to sign of 19-year-old goalkeeper Mike Penders from Belgian side Genk. He will join the Blues next summer on a contract until 2032.

