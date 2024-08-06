Brewers visit the Braves to start 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (62-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (60-51, second in the NL East) Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20…

Milwaukee Brewers (62-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (60-51, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Colin Rea (9-3, 3.59 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (2-4, 5.67 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -139, Brewers +118; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday to start a three-game series.

Atlanta is 32-23 at home and 60-51 overall. The Braves are 44-8 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Milwaukee has a 31-28 record in road games and a 62-49 record overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .330 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams match up Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has 20 doubles and 32 home runs for the Braves. Orlando Arcia is 10-for-32 with a double, four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Rhys Hoskins is third on the Brewers with 29 extra base hits (10 doubles and 19 home runs). Jackson Chourio is 16-for-42 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .222 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Brewers: 4-6, .253 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Michael Harris II: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (back), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Bryan Hudson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), Enoli Paredes: 15-Day IL (forearm), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

