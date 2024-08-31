Brewers try to keep win streak alive against the Reds

Milwaukee Brewers (79-56, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (64-72, fourth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:15…

Milwaukee Brewers (79-56, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (64-72, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Frankie Montas (6-9, 4.64 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Reds: Fernando Cruz (3-8, 5.17 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -125, Reds +105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to prolong a four-game win streak with a victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has a 32-38 record in home games and a 64-72 record overall. The Reds are 47-26 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Milwaukee has a 79-56 record overall and a 39-31 record in road games. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.64 ERA, which ranks second in MLB play.

The teams meet Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 8-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan India has 25 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 15-for-39 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Brice Turang has 19 doubles, four triples and seven home runs for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 11-for-39 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .255 batting average, 6.64 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Stuart Fairchild: 60-Day IL (thumb), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (teres), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (toe), Christian Roa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (forearm), Enoli Paredes: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

