Brewers take 5-game win streak into game against the Cardinals

Milwaukee Brewers (72-52, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (61-63, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Frankie Montas (5-8, 4.86 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Cardinals: Erick Fedde (8-6, 3.40 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -129, Brewers +108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will look to keep a five-game win streak alive when they play the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is 32-29 in home games and 61-63 overall. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .245, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Milwaukee is 34-28 in road games and 72-52 overall. The Brewers are 50-4 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Brewers have a 6-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burleson has 15 doubles, 21 home runs and 70 RBI for the Cardinals. Willson Contreras is 12-for-39 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Willy Adames ranks second on the Brewers with 50 extra base hits (28 doubles and 22 home runs). William Contreras is 8-for-34 with two doubles, four home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .247 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .181 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (back), Mike Siani: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lance Lynn: 15-Day IL (knee), Steven Matz: 60-Day IL (back), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Brewers: Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (calf), Enoli Paredes: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (back), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

