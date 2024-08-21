Brewers look to prolong win streak, play the Cardinals

Milwaukee Brewers (73-52, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (61-64, third in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Milwaukee Brewers (73-52, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (61-64, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Tobias Myers (6-5, 2.81 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Cardinals: Kyle Gibson (7-5, 4.26 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 121 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -111, Brewers -108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to keep a six-game win streak alive when they play the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is 61-64 overall and 32-30 in home games. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .245, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Milwaukee is 35-28 in road games and 73-52 overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.67 ERA, which leads the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The Brewers hold a 7-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan has 27 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 54 RBI while hitting .270 for the Cardinals. Alec Burleson is 11-for-37 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

William Contreras has 33 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 8-for-33 with a double, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, .238 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .185 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Cardinals: Mike Siani: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lance Lynn: 15-Day IL (knee), Steven Matz: 60-Day IL (back), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Brewers: Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (calf), Enoli Paredes: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

