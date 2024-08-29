Brewers and Giants meet to decide series winner

San Francisco Giants (67-67, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (76-56, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Thursday,…

San Francisco Giants (67-67, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (76-56, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Hayden Birdsong (3-3, 4.57 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Brewers: Aaron Civale (4-8, 4.84 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -171, Giants +143; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Francisco Giants are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Milwaukee is 39-25 in home games and 76-56 overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .331 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

San Francisco has gone 29-39 in road games and 67-67 overall. The Giants are 32-49 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams match up Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has 18 home runs, 58 walks and 76 RBI while hitting .283 for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 10-for-40 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Matt Chapman has 32 doubles, a triple and 21 home runs for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 11-for-37 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .230 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Giants: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.37 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Brewers: Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (forearm), Enoli Paredes: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Patrick Bailey: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wilmer Flores: 60-Day IL (knee), Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

