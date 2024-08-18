Brentford striker Ivan Toney left out of squad amid ‘transfer interest’

LONDON (AP) — England striker Ivan Toney was left out of Brentford’s squad for its season opener against Crystal Palace…

LONDON (AP) — England striker Ivan Toney was left out of Brentford’s squad for its season opener against Crystal Palace on Sunday, with manager Thomas Frank hinting that the forward could be sold this transfer window.

Frank told broadcaster Sky Sports that there are “a lot of things going on with Ivan, especially on transfers.”

Toney missed much of last season because of an eight-month ban for breaching betting rules, but has been linked with several top Premier League clubs this offseason.

“There’s some transfer interest. Because of all that we’ve decided not to involve him in the squad,” Frank said. “I can’t give too much away the day before. Of course Ivan is a top player, we all know that. He’s been fantastic for us over the four years but we’ve also shown, especially last year, that we can deal without him.”

However, defender Marc Guehi was in Palace’s starting lineup despite Newcastle reportedly pursuing a deal for the England international.

