Brazil’s Hugo Calderano becomes 1st from outside Asia or Europe to reach Olympic table tennis semis

PARIS (AP) — Brazil’s Hugo Calderano reached an Olympic milestone at the Paris Games on Thursday, becoming the first player from outside Asia or Europe to reach the semifinals in table tennis.

Calderano beat Jang Woo-jin 4-0 for the breakthrough in men’s singles.

“I had some emotions after the match,” the 28-year-old Calderano said. “It’s really nice to represent a whole continent. At the same time I want so much more. I want to keep going, reach the final and maybe even a gold medal.”

He will face either Egypt’s Omar Assar or Sweden’s Truls Moregard, who upset World No. 1 Wang Chuqin in the round of 32.

