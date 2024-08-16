Brazil striker Evanilson joins Bournemouth from Porto for more than $50M

LONDON (AP) — Brazil striker Evanilson signed for Bournemouth from Porto on Friday in a deal worth a reported 40…

LONDON (AP) — Brazil striker Evanilson signed for Bournemouth from Porto on Friday in a deal worth a reported 40 million pounds ($51.6 million), a club record for the English team.

The 24-year-old Evanilson scored 13 league goals in Portugal last season and netted a hat trick in the group stage of the Champions League against Royal Antwerp in October.

Evanilson will replace Dominic Solanke, who joined Tottenham on Saturday in a deal worth a reported 65 million pounds ($83 million).

“Evanilson is a hugely sought-after striker,” Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said, “and for us to bring him to the club in a record-breaking deal shows our ambition and intent.”

Tottenham has also bought winger Wilson Odobert, a France Under-21 international, from relegated Burnley for a reported 25 million pounds ($32.3 million) while promoted Ipswich has signed Sam Szmodics, the top scorer in the Championship last season, from Blackburn and Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City.

Southampton signed striker Cameron Archer from Aston Villa.

