Brazil beats France 1-0 and advances to the semifinals of Olympic women’s soccer tournament

NANTES, France (AP) — Gabi Portilho fired Brazil into the semifinals of the Olympic women’s soccer tournament with a 1-0 win over France on Saturday.

Portilho raced through on goal in the 82nd minute and swept a shot past France goalkeeper Constance Picaud to eliminate the host nation at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

Celebrating wildly in the crowd was Brazil great Marta, who was suspended from the quarterfinals match, but will be available again for the semifinals against world champion Spain in Marseille on Tuesday.

France paid the price for failing to capitalize on its chances in the first half, with Sakina Karchaoui seeing a 16th-minute penalty saved by Brazil goalkeeper Lorena.

Griedge Mbock Bathy then headed against the bar from a corner in the 39th.

Portilho’s goal was Brazil’s first shot on target and she then hit the post late on.

Brazil — a two-time silver medalist from Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008 — had advanced to the quarterfinals as one of the best third-placed teams after losing two of its three group games.

One of those was against Spain — losing 2-0 in its final Group C match, when Marta was red-carded. The 38-year-old star has said this will be her last major tournament with the national women’s soccer team and she was in tears by the end after watching her teammates celebrate on the field.

Brazil’s victory was marred, however, by an injury to defender Rafaelle, who was taken off by stretcher in the second half and later seen using a crutch.

Spain beat Colombia 4-2 in a penalty shootout to advance to the semifinals after fighting back from 2-0 down in the second half.

