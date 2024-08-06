Live Radio
The Associated Press

August 6, 2024, 5:17 PM

Brazil 4, Spain 2

Brazil 2 2 4
Spain 0 2 2

First Half_1, Brazil, Paredes, 6th minute; 2, Brazil, Portilho, (Yasmim), 45th+4.

Second Half_3, Brazil, Adriana, (Portilho), 71st; 4, Spain, Paralluelo, (Hermoso), 85th; 5, Brazil, Kerolin, 90th+1; 6, Spain, Paralluelo, 90th+12.

Yellow Cards_Abelleira, Spain, 45th+4; Portilho, Brazil, 90th; Coll, Spain, 90th; Adriana, Brazil, 90th+8.

Referee_Rebecca Welch.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

