Brazil 4, Spain 2
|Brazil
|2
|2
|—
|4
|Spain
|0
|2
|—
|2
First Half_1, Brazil, Paredes, 6th minute; 2, Brazil, Portilho, (Yasmim), 45th+4.
Second Half_3, Brazil, Adriana, (Portilho), 71st; 4, Spain, Paralluelo, (Hermoso), 85th; 5, Brazil, Kerolin, 90th+1; 6, Spain, Paralluelo, 90th+12.
Yellow Cards_Abelleira, Spain, 45th+4; Portilho, Brazil, 90th; Coll, Spain, 90th; Adriana, Brazil, 90th+8.
Referee_Rebecca Welch.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.