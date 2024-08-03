Bogaerts his go-ahead single and Pérez shines in his Padres debut, a 3-2 win over the Rockies

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning and Martín Pérez pitched six…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning and Martín Pérez pitched six strong innings in his debut for the San Diego Padres, who beat Colorado 3-2 on Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak to the last-place Rockies.

The Padres have won 10 of 13 since the All-Star break. They followed up a two-game home sweep of the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers by losing 5-2 to the Rockies on Friday night.

After being held to one run and one hit in six innings by rookie Tanner Gordon, the Padres broke through against reliever Peter Lambert (2-5) in the seventh.

Jake Cronenworth hit a leadoff single, Manny Machado doubled and Bogaerts singled to left to give the Padres a 2-1 lead. Rookie Jackson Merrill followed with a sacrifice fly.

Rockies pinch hitter Jacob Stallings homered with one out in the eighth off All-Star Tanner Scott, who was making his Padres debut after being obtained from Miami on Tuesday. That snapped Scott’s scoreless streak of 17 2/3 innings since June 17.

Pérez held the Rockies to one run and three hits, struck out seven and walked none. His only bit mistake was allowing Hunter Goodman’s homer to left-center with one out in the third.

It was the first time this season the Padres started a left-hander, in their 112th game.

Jason Adam (5-2) pitched the seventh for the win and Robert Suarez pitched the ninth for his 24th save.

Gordon, a 26-year-old rookie making his fourth start, was perfect through four innings. The Padres finally got baserunners when Gordon walked Machado leading off the fifth and allowed a single to Bogaerts. Merrill had a sacrifice bunt and David Peralta’s groundout brought in Machado to tie it at 1.

Gordon came in at 0-3 with an 8.80 ERA. He made his big league debut July 7 against Kansas City at Coors Field. He was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque earlier in the day.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: DH Charlie Blackmon wasn’t in the starting lineup a night after suffering a bruised left eye when an errant throw by Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts hit his left wrist and face. He said he felt fine.

UP NEXT

Rockies RHP Cal Quantrill (7-7, 4.50 ERA) and Padres RHP Matt Waldron (6-9, 3.89 ERA) are scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale. Quantrill was drafted by the Padres in 2016 and made his big league debut in 2019 before being sent to Cleveland in 2020 in the Mike Clevinger deal.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.