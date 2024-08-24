BMW Championship Scores

Saturday At Castle Pines Golf Club Castle Rock, Colo. Purse: $20 million Yardage: 8,130; Par: 72 Third Round Keegan Bradley…

Saturday

At Castle Pines Golf Club

Castle Rock, Colo.

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 8,130; Par: 72

Third Round

Keegan Bradley 66-68-70—204 Adam Scott 68-63-74—205 Ludvig Aberg 72-63-71—206 Alex Noren 68-68-70—206 Wyndham Clark 72-68-69—209 Xander Schauffele 69-73-67—209 Si Woo Kim 69-70-71—210 Taylor Pendrith 72-65-73—210 Patrick Cantlay 71-68-72—211 Corey Conners 68-70-73—211 Nick Dunlap 69-72-70—211 Tommy Fleetwood 72-69-70—211 Russell Henley 70-71-70—211 Tom Hoge 72-68-71—211 Sungjae Im 68-70-73—211 Rory McIlroy 70-71-70—211 Sepp Straka 72-70-69—211 Byeong Hun An 72-69-71—212 Sam Burns 73-68-71—212 Brian Harman 72-69-71—212 Chris Kirk 73-68-71—212 Shane Lowry 75-67-70—212 Will Zalatoris 71-69-72—212 Billy Horschel 71-74-68—213 Viktor Hovland 71-71-71—213 Collin Morikawa 70-70-73—213 Cameron Davis 72-70-72—214 Thomas Detry 72-70-72—214 Denny McCarthy 71-74-69—214 J.T. Poston 70-74-70—214 Tony Finau 70-73-72—215 Cameron Young 75-71-69—215 Akshay Bhatia 72-68-76—216 Max Greyserman 78-72-66—216 Matt Fitzpatrick 74-72-71—217 Scottie Scheffler 71-72-74—217 Jason Day 78-69-71—218 Austin Eckroat 71-73-74—218 Stephan Jaeger 76-69-73—218 Aaron Rai 74-70-74—218 Adam Hadwin 76-68-75—219 Davis Thompson 76-74-69—219 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 74-72-74—220 Matthieu Pavon 73-72-76—221 Max Homa 74-75-73—222 Justin Thomas 76-72-74—222 Eric Cole 77-68-78—223 Sahith Theegala 73-71-79—223 Robert Macintyre 72-71-WD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.