BMW Championship Scores

The Associated Press

August 24, 2024, 6:14 PM

Saturday

At Castle Pines Golf Club

Castle Rock, Colo.

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 8,130; Par: 72

Third Round

Keegan Bradley 66-68-70—204
Adam Scott 68-63-74—205
Ludvig Aberg 72-63-71—206
Alex Noren 68-68-70—206
Wyndham Clark 72-68-69—209
Xander Schauffele 69-73-67—209
Si Woo Kim 69-70-71—210
Taylor Pendrith 72-65-73—210
Patrick Cantlay 71-68-72—211
Corey Conners 68-70-73—211
Nick Dunlap 69-72-70—211
Tommy Fleetwood 72-69-70—211
Russell Henley 70-71-70—211
Tom Hoge 72-68-71—211
Sungjae Im 68-70-73—211
Rory McIlroy 70-71-70—211
Sepp Straka 72-70-69—211
Byeong Hun An 72-69-71—212
Sam Burns 73-68-71—212
Brian Harman 72-69-71—212
Chris Kirk 73-68-71—212
Shane Lowry 75-67-70—212
Will Zalatoris 71-69-72—212
Billy Horschel 71-74-68—213
Viktor Hovland 71-71-71—213
Collin Morikawa 70-70-73—213
Cameron Davis 72-70-72—214
Thomas Detry 72-70-72—214
Denny McCarthy 71-74-69—214
J.T. Poston 70-74-70—214
Tony Finau 70-73-72—215
Cameron Young 75-71-69—215
Akshay Bhatia 72-68-76—216
Max Greyserman 78-72-66—216
Matt Fitzpatrick 74-72-71—217
Scottie Scheffler 71-72-74—217
Jason Day 78-69-71—218
Austin Eckroat 71-73-74—218
Stephan Jaeger 76-69-73—218
Aaron Rai 74-70-74—218
Adam Hadwin 76-68-75—219
Davis Thompson 76-74-69—219
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 74-72-74—220
Matthieu Pavon 73-72-76—221
Max Homa 74-75-73—222
Justin Thomas 76-72-74—222
Eric Cole 77-68-78—223
Sahith Theegala 73-71-79—223
Robert Macintyre 72-71-WD

