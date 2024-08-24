BMW Championship Scores

Saturday
At Castle Pines Golf Club
Castle Rock, Colo.
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 8,130; Par: 72
Third Round
|Keegan Bradley
|66-68-70—204
|Adam Scott
|68-63-74—205
|Ludvig Aberg
|72-63-71—206
|Alex Noren
|68-68-70—206
|Wyndham Clark
|72-68-69—209
|Xander Schauffele
|69-73-67—209
|Si Woo Kim
|69-70-71—210
|Taylor Pendrith
|72-65-73—210
|Patrick Cantlay
|71-68-72—211
|Corey Conners
|68-70-73—211
|Nick Dunlap
|69-72-70—211
|Tommy Fleetwood
|72-69-70—211
|Russell Henley
|70-71-70—211
|Tom Hoge
|72-68-71—211
|Sungjae Im
|68-70-73—211
|Rory McIlroy
|70-71-70—211
|Sepp Straka
|72-70-69—211
|Byeong Hun An
|72-69-71—212
|Sam Burns
|73-68-71—212
|Brian Harman
|72-69-71—212
|Chris Kirk
|73-68-71—212
|Shane Lowry
|75-67-70—212
|Will Zalatoris
|71-69-72—212
|Billy Horschel
|71-74-68—213
|Viktor Hovland
|71-71-71—213
|Collin Morikawa
|70-70-73—213
|Cameron Davis
|72-70-72—214
|Thomas Detry
|72-70-72—214
|Denny McCarthy
|71-74-69—214
|J.T. Poston
|70-74-70—214
|Tony Finau
|70-73-72—215
|Cameron Young
|75-71-69—215
|Akshay Bhatia
|72-68-76—216
|Max Greyserman
|78-72-66—216
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|74-72-71—217
|Scottie Scheffler
|71-72-74—217
|Jason Day
|78-69-71—218
|Austin Eckroat
|71-73-74—218
|Stephan Jaeger
|76-69-73—218
|Aaron Rai
|74-70-74—218
|Adam Hadwin
|76-68-75—219
|Davis Thompson
|76-74-69—219
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|74-72-74—220
|Matthieu Pavon
|73-72-76—221
|Max Homa
|74-75-73—222
|Justin Thomas
|76-72-74—222
|Eric Cole
|77-68-78—223
|Sahith Theegala
|73-71-79—223
|Robert Macintyre
|72-71-WD
