BMW Championship Scores

Thursday At Castle Pines Golf Club Castle Rock, Colo. Purse: $20 million Yardage: 8,130; Par: 72 First Round Keegan Bradley…

Keegan Bradley 33-33—66 Hideki Matsuyama 33-34—67 Corey Conners 34-34—68 Sungjae Im 32-36—68 Alex Noren 34-34—68 Adam Scott 36-32—68 Nick Dunlap 33-36—69 Si Woo Kim 33-36—69 Xander Schauffele 34-35—69 Tony Finau 32-38—70 Russell Henley 36-34—70 Rory McIlroy 35-35—70 Collin Morikawa 36-34—70 J.T. Poston 35-35—70 Patrick Cantlay 36-35—71 Austin Eckroat 34-37—71 Billy Horschel 37-34—71 Viktor Hovland 35-36—71 Denny McCarthy 35-36—71 Scottie Scheffler 36-35—71 Will Zalatoris 35-36—71 Ludvig Aberg 35-37—72 Byeong Hun An 35-37—72 Akshay Bhatia 35-37—72 Wyndham Clark 34-38—72 Cameron Davis 35-37—72 Thomas Detry 37-35—72 Tommy Fleetwood 38-34—72 Brian Harman 38-34—72 Tom Hoge 38-34—72 Robert Macintyre 37-35—72 Taylor Pendrith 36-36—72 Sepp Straka 38-34—72 Sam Burns 38-35—73 Chris Kirk 34-39—73 Matthieu Pavon 37-36—73 Sahith Theegala 36-37—73 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 38-36—74 Matt Fitzpatrick 35-39—74 Max Homa 37-37—74 Aaron Rai 35-39—74 Shane Lowry 38-37—75 Cameron Young 37-38—75 Adam Hadwin 38-38—76 Stephan Jaeger 36-40—76 Justin Thomas 37-39—76 Davis Thompson 38-38—76 Eric Cole 39-38—77 Jason Day 41-37—78 Max Greyserman 39-39—78

