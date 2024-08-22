BMW Championship Scores

Live Radio
The Associated Press

August 22, 2024, 9:29 PM

Thursday

At Castle Pines Golf Club

Castle Rock, Colo.

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 8,130; Par: 72

First Round

Keegan Bradley 33-33—66
Hideki Matsuyama 33-34—67
Corey Conners 34-34—68
Sungjae Im 32-36—68
Alex Noren 34-34—68
Adam Scott 36-32—68
Nick Dunlap 33-36—69
Si Woo Kim 33-36—69
Xander Schauffele 34-35—69
Tony Finau 32-38—70
Russell Henley 36-34—70
Rory McIlroy 35-35—70
Collin Morikawa 36-34—70
J.T. Poston 35-35—70
Patrick Cantlay 36-35—71
Austin Eckroat 34-37—71
Billy Horschel 37-34—71
Viktor Hovland 35-36—71
Denny McCarthy 35-36—71
Scottie Scheffler 36-35—71
Will Zalatoris 35-36—71
Ludvig Aberg 35-37—72
Byeong Hun An 35-37—72
Akshay Bhatia 35-37—72
Wyndham Clark 34-38—72
Cameron Davis 35-37—72
Thomas Detry 37-35—72
Tommy Fleetwood 38-34—72
Brian Harman 38-34—72
Tom Hoge 38-34—72
Robert Macintyre 37-35—72
Taylor Pendrith 36-36—72
Sepp Straka 38-34—72
Sam Burns 38-35—73
Chris Kirk 34-39—73
Matthieu Pavon 37-36—73
Sahith Theegala 36-37—73
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 38-36—74
Matt Fitzpatrick 35-39—74
Max Homa 37-37—74
Aaron Rai 35-39—74
Shane Lowry 38-37—75
Cameron Young 37-38—75
Adam Hadwin 38-38—76
Stephan Jaeger 36-40—76
Justin Thomas 37-39—76
Davis Thompson 38-38—76
Eric Cole 39-38—77
Jason Day 41-37—78
Max Greyserman 39-39—78

