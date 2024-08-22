BMW Championship Scores

Thursday
At Castle Pines Golf Club
Castle Rock, Colo.
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 8,130; Par: 72
First Round
|Keegan Bradley
|33-33—66
|Hideki Matsuyama
|33-34—67
|Corey Conners
|34-34—68
|Sungjae Im
|32-36—68
|Alex Noren
|34-34—68
|Adam Scott
|36-32—68
|Nick Dunlap
|33-36—69
|Si Woo Kim
|33-36—69
|Xander Schauffele
|34-35—69
|Tony Finau
|32-38—70
|Russell Henley
|36-34—70
|Rory McIlroy
|35-35—70
|Collin Morikawa
|36-34—70
|J.T. Poston
|35-35—70
|Patrick Cantlay
|36-35—71
|Austin Eckroat
|34-37—71
|Billy Horschel
|37-34—71
|Viktor Hovland
|35-36—71
|Denny McCarthy
|35-36—71
|Scottie Scheffler
|36-35—71
|Will Zalatoris
|35-36—71
|Ludvig Aberg
|35-37—72
|Byeong Hun An
|35-37—72
|Akshay Bhatia
|35-37—72
|Wyndham Clark
|34-38—72
|Cameron Davis
|35-37—72
|Thomas Detry
|37-35—72
|Tommy Fleetwood
|38-34—72
|Brian Harman
|38-34—72
|Tom Hoge
|38-34—72
|Robert Macintyre
|37-35—72
|Taylor Pendrith
|36-36—72
|Sepp Straka
|38-34—72
|Sam Burns
|38-35—73
|Chris Kirk
|34-39—73
|Matthieu Pavon
|37-36—73
|Sahith Theegala
|36-37—73
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|38-36—74
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|35-39—74
|Max Homa
|37-37—74
|Aaron Rai
|35-39—74
|Shane Lowry
|38-37—75
|Cameron Young
|37-38—75
|Adam Hadwin
|38-38—76
|Stephan Jaeger
|36-40—76
|Justin Thomas
|37-39—76
|Davis Thompson
|38-38—76
|Eric Cole
|39-38—77
|Jason Day
|41-37—78
|Max Greyserman
|39-39—78
