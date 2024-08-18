Blanco homers again to help the Royals complete a sweep of the Reds with an 8-1 victory

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dairon Blanco hit his third home run in two days and started a rally with a bunt…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dairon Blanco hit his third home run in two days and started a rally with a bunt single as the Kansas City Royals beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-1 on Sunday to complete a series sweep.

Blanco, an outfielder, had just 64 at-bats coming into the series, before helping the Royals outscore the Reds 28-3.

“He had a down day today with just one homer,” Royals manager Matt Quatrao joked. “I’m so happy for him. The lack of playing time, the ability to be ready to go. He has physical ability. We know that. We give him consistent at-bats but he’s always ready.”

The 31-year-old from Cuba drove in seven runs on Saturday with two home runs, including a grand slam. On Sunday, he started a two-run third inning against 10-game winner Andrew Abbott with a bunt single. Blanco stole second and scored on Vinnie Pasquantino’s single. Salvatore Perez added a sacrifice fly.

On a team with All-Star Bobby Witt Jr. among three players with over 80 RBIs, Blanco emerged as the star of the series.

“I’m extremely happy. I always prepare myself,” Blanco said through an interpreter. “I stick with my routine. We have great players in this clubhouse. Everybody has a role. This series I had mine.”

Blanco hit his fourth home run of the season off Abbott (10-10). It was the 25th home run allowed by Abbott.

Pasquantino drove in three runs to take the team lead over Witt with 92.

Brady Singer (9-8) snapped a two-game losing streak, overcoming a 45-minute rain delay to pitch six scoreless innings. He allowed five hits, a walk and a hit batter while striking out seven.

“You got to start with Brady on that one,” Quatrao said. “Keeping focus with the rain delay and the threat of another rain delay. Staying loose, the way he was pounding the zone. The tone was set by Brady.”

Singer has been through rain delays before.

“A little different than normal with the rain delay. I tried to stay as loose as I can. I battled around some traffic. After that I felt locked in,” Singer said. “We got out there quick enough to keep going.”

Sam Long took over for Singer, pitching the seventh inning in a light rain. He allowed Santiago Espinal’s third single, then walked three straight Reds with one out. Lucas Erceg entered to face Elly De La Cruz with the bases loaded. Erceg struck out De La Cruz and Spencer Steer to end the threat.

“I was ready for any time the bullpen phone rang. I knew who I was going to face, I did my homework. At the end of the day it is getting ahead of the hitters. I think I did that today,” Erceg said.

Abbott allowed four runs in five innings on six hits and an intentional walk. He struck out four.

“It’s not exactly how you want to come off a sweep of a division rival. We know we have to be better,” Abbott said.

TJ Friedl robbed Witt of his 26th home run, with a leaping catch in the seventh inning.

The Royals scored four in the ninth. Witt singled for his 91st RBI.

“We’ve been in this situation before. It’s the challenge of the baseball season,” Reds manager David Bell said. “We’re focused on the Blue Jays tomorrow. I’m focused on our team. We have a long way to go and have to prepare for the rest of the way.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: Hunter Greene was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow soreness retroactive to Aug. 14. He had an MRI exam and is seeking a second opinion.

UP NEXT

The Royals will host the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. Carson Fulmer (0-3, 4.22) starts for the Angels. Seth Lugo (13-7, 3.04) takes the ball for the Royals.

The Reds will visit the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. The Reds have not announced the replacement for Greene. The Blue Jays will start Kevin Gausman (11-8, 4.20)

___

This story has been corrected to show that the scoring margin in the series was 28-3. Previous versions said it was 26-3.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.