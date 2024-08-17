Betts and Kiermaier homer as Dodgers rally to beat skidding Cardinals 7-6

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mookie Betts and Kevin Kiermaier homered in a five-run sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mookie Betts and Kevin Kiermaier homered in a five-run sixth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers came back to beat the skidding St. Louis Cardinals 7-6 on Friday night.

The offensive outburst gave Justin Wrobleski his first major league win. The left-hander was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier in the day to make his fifth career start.

“Huge win,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Tonight, we got contributions from everyone. And you know, it wasn’t the best pitched game, but offensively, we came through.”

Wrobleski (1-1) allowed four runs and four hits — including three homers — in five innings as the NL West leaders stopped a two-game skid.

“With the hitters that we have, you know you have a chance,” Wrobleski said. “So, my goal is to get as deep into the game as possible and kind of just keep us in the game.”

Evan Phillips and Joe Kelly each worked a scoreless inning of relief. Michael Kopech earned his 10th save this season and first with the Dodgers since being acquired from the Chicago White Sox last month.

Kopech twice topped 100 mph with his fastball, including a 102.6 mph pitch to Victor Scott II.

“The point in the game kind of dictates the adrenaline, emotion, and everything,” Kopech said. “So obviously, closing a game for a team like this is a special feeling.”

Betts led off the sixth with his 12th homer and Miguel Rojas greeted reliever Andrew Kittredge with an RBI single that tied it at 4. Kiermaier’s three-run homer gave the Dodgers the lead.

“We’ve tinkered a lot, but we’re starting to get it all together, and just trying to, slowly but surely, get locked in day by day,” Kiermaier said.

Miles Mikolas (8-10) gave up five runs in 5 2/3 innings as the Cardinals lost their fifth straight game. Mikolas, who has won just once since June 22, permitted seven hits and struck out seven.

“As far as my last couple starts go, this is the best I’ve felt in a while,” Mikolas said. “A couple bad pitches I wish I could take back. A couple of little bleeders through the infield there got me in trouble in the last inning. But as far as how I threw the ball and how I felt, it was pretty good.”

Gavin Lux’s leadoff homer in the second gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead. The 407-foot drive to straightaway center field hit the palm of Scott’s outstretched glove before bouncing into the batter’s-eye shrubbery.

Kiermaier added an RBI single later in the inning. His four RBIs tied a season best.

“They brought me over here for my defense more than anything,” said Kiermaier, acquired from Toronto at the July 30 trade deadline. “But anything I can do offensively is a bonus, and I know I can be dangerous in there.”

Paul Goldschmidt tied it 2-all with a two-run homer into the right-field bullpen in the bottom of the second.

Masyn Winn’s solo homer in the third gave the Cardinals the lead, and Pedro Pagés’ leadoff home run in the fifth made it 4-2. Pagés’ drive was projected at 462 feet, the third-longest homer by a Cardinals player at Busch Stadium III in the Statcast era dating to 2015.

Brendan Donovan and Pagés had RBI singles in the sixth for the Cardinals to cut it to 7-6.

“I thought we competed well,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “It’s just one inning blows up on you.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Tyler Glasnow was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow tendinitis.

Cardinals: RHP Lance Lynn (right knee inflammation) threw a bullpen. … CF Michael Siani (right oblique strain) was scheduled to meet with doctors to determine if he can begin swinging a bat.

UP NEXT

Cardinals RHP Andre Pallante (4-6, 4.21 ERA) pitches Saturday night against RHP Bobby Miller (1-2, 8.07) and the Dodgers. Pallante has a 5.86 ERA versus the Dodgers in four appearances, all in relief. Miller will be recalled from Triple-A to take Glasnow’s turn in the rotation.

