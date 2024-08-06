Basketball icons Anthony, Gasol and Popovich on hand in Paris for France-Canada matchup

PARIS (AP) — Some of the most celebrated players in international basketball history turned out Tuesday when Victor Wembanyama and…

PARIS (AP) — Some of the most celebrated players in international basketball history turned out Tuesday when Victor Wembanyama and France played in Paris for the first time since the start of the Olympics.

Carmelo Anthony, who became the first player from any country to win three gold medals as part of the U.S. Olympic team’s efforts in Beijing, London and Rio de Janeiro, was at Bercy Arena on Tuesday to see France beat Canada 82-73 in the quarterfinals.

Also in attendance was former U.S. coach Gregg Popovich, who guided the Americans to the gold in the Tokyo Games in 2021 and is Wembanyama’s NBA coach with the San Antonio Spurs. Wembanyama finished with seven points, 12 rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block.

Spain had representation via Pau Gasol, who is a member of the International Olympic Committee. He has three Olympic medals, a pair of silvers from Beijing and London as well as a bronze from Rio.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.