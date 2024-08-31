All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|79
|56
|.585
|—
|Baltimore
|78
|58
|.574
|1½
|Boston
|70
|65
|.519
|9
|Tampa Bay
|66
|68
|.493
|12½
|Toronto
|66
|71
|.482
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|77
|58
|.570
|—
|Kansas City
|75
|61
|.551
|2½
|Minnesota
|73
|61
|.545
|3½
|Detroit
|68
|68
|.500
|9½
|Chicago
|31
|105
|.228
|46½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|73
|62
|.541
|—
|Seattle
|69
|66
|.511
|4
|Texas
|63
|72
|.467
|10
|Oakland
|59
|76
|.437
|14
|Los Angeles
|55
|80
|.407
|18
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|79
|56
|.585
|—
|Atlanta
|74
|61
|.548
|5
|New York
|71
|64
|.526
|8
|Washington
|61
|74
|.452
|18
|Miami
|49
|86
|.363
|30
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|79
|56
|.585
|—
|Chicago
|69
|66
|.511
|10
|St. Louis
|67
|68
|.496
|12
|Cincinnati
|64
|72
|.471
|15½
|Pittsburgh
|62
|72
|.463
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|81
|54
|.600
|—
|Arizona
|76
|59
|.563
|5
|San Diego
|77
|60
|.562
|5
|San Francisco
|68
|68
|.500
|13½
|Colorado
|50
|86
|.368
|31½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels 3, Detroit 0
Texas 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Cincinnati 10, Oakland 9
Toronto 2, Boston 0
Houston 6, Kansas City 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 3
Friday’s Games
Boston 7, Detroit 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 6, St. Louis 3
Cleveland 10, Pittsburgh 8
San Diego 13, Tampa Bay 5
Houston 3, Kansas City 2
Minnesota 2, Toronto 0
Oakland 9, Texas 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Baltimore 5, Colorado 3
Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 5
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis (Gibson 7-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 0-2), 1:05 p.m.
San Diego (Vásquez 4-6) at Tampa Bay (Baz 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 5-9) at Detroit (Skubal 15-4), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ortiz 5-4) at Cleveland (Boyd 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Estes 6-6) at Texas (Bradford 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Ragans 10-8) at Houston (Kikuchi 6-9), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 6-9) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 13-9) at Minnesota (Matthews 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 6-9) at Colorado (Feltner 1-10), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 10-12), 9:38 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
San Diego at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee 6, San Francisco 0
St. Louis 4, San Diego 1
N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 2
Miami 12, Colorado 8
Cincinnati 10, Oakland 9
Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4
L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 3
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2
Milwaukee 14, Cincinnati 0, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 6
N.Y. Yankees 6, St. Louis 3
Cleveland 10, Pittsburgh 8
San Diego 13, Tampa Bay 5
N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Baltimore 5, Colorado 3
San Francisco 3, Miami 1
L.A. Dodgers 10, Arizona 9
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis (Gibson 7-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 0-2), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 6-4) at Washington (Herz 2-6), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (Vásquez 4-6) at Tampa Bay (Baz 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ortiz 5-4) at Cleveland (Boyd 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 6-9) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 8-7) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 12-6), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Montas 6-9) at Cincinnati (Cruz 3-8), 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 6-9) at Colorado (Feltner 1-10), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stone 11-5) at Arizona (Kelly 4-0), 8:10 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 2-6) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
San Diego at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:10 p.m.
