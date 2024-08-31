All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 79 56 .585 — Baltimore 78 58 .574 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 79 56 .585 — Baltimore 78 58 .574 1½ Boston 70 65 .519 9 Tampa Bay 66 68 .493 12½ Toronto 66 71 .482 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 77 58 .570 — Kansas City 75 61 .551 2½ Minnesota 73 61 .545 3½ Detroit 68 68 .500 9½ Chicago 31 105 .228 46½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 73 62 .541 — Seattle 69 66 .511 4 Texas 63 72 .467 10 Oakland 59 76 .437 14 Los Angeles 55 80 .407 18

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 79 56 .585 — Atlanta 74 61 .548 5 New York 71 64 .526 8 Washington 61 74 .452 18 Miami 49 86 .363 30

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 79 56 .585 — Chicago 69 66 .511 10 St. Louis 67 68 .496 12 Cincinnati 64 72 .471 15½ Pittsburgh 62 72 .463 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 81 54 .600 — Arizona 76 59 .563 5 San Diego 77 60 .562 5 San Francisco 68 68 .500 13½ Colorado 50 86 .368 31½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels 3, Detroit 0

Texas 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Cincinnati 10, Oakland 9

Toronto 2, Boston 0

Houston 6, Kansas City 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 3

Friday’s Games

Boston 7, Detroit 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 6, St. Louis 3

Cleveland 10, Pittsburgh 8

San Diego 13, Tampa Bay 5

Houston 3, Kansas City 2

Minnesota 2, Toronto 0

Oakland 9, Texas 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Baltimore 5, Colorado 3

Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 5

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis (Gibson 7-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 4-6) at Tampa Bay (Baz 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 5-9) at Detroit (Skubal 15-4), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 5-4) at Cleveland (Boyd 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Estes 6-6) at Texas (Bradford 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 10-8) at Houston (Kikuchi 6-9), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 6-9) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 13-9) at Minnesota (Matthews 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 6-9) at Colorado (Feltner 1-10), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 10-12), 9:38 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 6, San Francisco 0

St. Louis 4, San Diego 1

N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 2

Miami 12, Colorado 8

Cincinnati 10, Oakland 9

Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4

L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 3

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 14, Cincinnati 0, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 6

N.Y. Yankees 6, St. Louis 3

Cleveland 10, Pittsburgh 8

San Diego 13, Tampa Bay 5

N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Baltimore 5, Colorado 3

San Francisco 3, Miami 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Arizona 9

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis (Gibson 7-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 6-4) at Washington (Herz 2-6), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 4-6) at Tampa Bay (Baz 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 5-4) at Cleveland (Boyd 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 6-9) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 8-7) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 12-6), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Montas 6-9) at Cincinnati (Cruz 3-8), 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 6-9) at Colorado (Feltner 1-10), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stone 11-5) at Arizona (Kelly 4-0), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 2-6) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:10 p.m.

