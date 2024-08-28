All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 78 55 .586 — Baltimore 77 56 .579 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 78 55 .586 — Baltimore 77 56 .579 1 Boston 68 64 .515 9½ Tampa Bay 66 66 .500 11½ Toronto 65 69 .485 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 75 58 .564 — Kansas City 75 58 .564 — Minnesota 72 60 .545 2½ Detroit 67 66 .504 8 Chicago 31 101 .235 43½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 70 62 .530 — Seattle 67 66 .504 3½ Texas 60 71 .458 9½ Oakland 57 75 .432 13 Los Angeles 54 78 .409 16

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 78 54 .591 — Atlanta 72 60 .545 6 New York 69 63 .523 9 Washington 60 73 .451 18½ Miami 48 84 .364 30

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 75 56 .573 — Chicago 67 66 .504 9 St. Louis 65 67 .492 10½ Cincinnati 63 69 .477 12½ Pittsburgh 62 70 .470 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 78 54 .591 — Arizona 75 57 .568 3 San Diego 76 58 .567 3 San Francisco 67 66 .504 11½ Colorado 49 84 .368 29½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3, 1st game

Toronto 4, Boston 1, 1st game

Kansas City 9, Cleveland 4, 2nd game

Philadelphia 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 5, Washington 2

Toronto 7, Boston 3, 2nd game

Atlanta 10, Minnesota 6

Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 1

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 6, L.A. Angels 2

Philadelphia 5, Houston 0

Washington 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Kansas City 6, Cleveland 1

Boston 6, Toronto 3

Oakland 5, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 8, Minnesota 6, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 2

Baltimore 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Texas at Chicago White Sox, sus.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City (Wacha 11-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 10-6), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Arrighetti 6-11) at Philadelphia (Walker 3-5), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Seattle (Castillo 10-12), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 4-13) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-9), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels (Canning 4-11) at Detroit (Englert 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Bido 5-3) at Cincinnati (Cruz 3-8), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 14-8) at Washington (Gore 7-11), 6:45 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 9-12) at Boston (Bello 11-6), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 14-3) at Minnesota (Festa 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Leiter 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-12), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore (Burnes 12-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 5, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 18, Pittsburgh 8

Atlanta 10, Minnesota 6

San Diego 7, St. Louis 4

Colorado 3, Miami 2

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Houston 0

Washington 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 5

Oakland 5, Cincinnati 4

San Diego 7, St. Louis 5

Atlanta 8, Minnesota 6, 10 innings

San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 4

Miami 9, Colorado 8

N.Y. Mets 8, Arizona 3

Baltimore 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-10) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 8-2), 12:35 p.m.

Houston (Arrighetti 6-11) at Philadelphia (Walker 3-5), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Bido 5-3) at Cincinnati (Cruz 3-8), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 14-8) at Washington (Gore 7-11), 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 14-3) at Minnesota (Festa 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 4-4) at St. Louis (Pallante 6-6), 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco (Harrison 7-5) at Milwaukee (Peralta 8-7), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Meyer 3-3) at Colorado (Freeland 3-6), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Severino 9-6) at Arizona (Rodriguez 2-0), 9:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Burnes 12-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Oakland at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.