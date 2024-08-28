All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|78
|55
|.586
|—
|Baltimore
|77
|56
|.579
|1
|Boston
|68
|64
|.515
|9½
|Tampa Bay
|66
|66
|.500
|11½
|Toronto
|65
|69
|.485
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|75
|58
|.564
|—
|Kansas City
|75
|58
|.564
|—
|Minnesota
|72
|60
|.545
|2½
|Detroit
|67
|66
|.504
|8
|Chicago
|31
|101
|.235
|43½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|70
|62
|.530
|—
|Seattle
|67
|66
|.504
|3½
|Texas
|60
|71
|.458
|9½
|Oakland
|57
|75
|.432
|13
|Los Angeles
|54
|78
|.409
|16
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|78
|54
|.591
|—
|Atlanta
|72
|60
|.545
|6
|New York
|69
|63
|.523
|9
|Washington
|60
|73
|.451
|18½
|Miami
|48
|84
|.364
|30
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|75
|56
|.573
|—
|Chicago
|67
|66
|.504
|9
|St. Louis
|65
|67
|.492
|10½
|Cincinnati
|63
|69
|.477
|12½
|Pittsburgh
|62
|70
|.470
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|78
|54
|.591
|—
|Arizona
|75
|57
|.568
|3
|San Diego
|76
|58
|.567
|3
|San Francisco
|67
|66
|.504
|11½
|Colorado
|49
|84
|.368
|29½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3, 1st game
Toronto 4, Boston 1, 1st game
Kansas City 9, Cleveland 4, 2nd game
Philadelphia 3, Houston 2, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 5, Washington 2
Toronto 7, Boston 3, 2nd game
Atlanta 10, Minnesota 6
Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 1
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 6, L.A. Angels 2
Philadelphia 5, Houston 0
Washington 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Kansas City 6, Cleveland 1
Boston 6, Toronto 3
Oakland 5, Cincinnati 4
Atlanta 8, Minnesota 6, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 2
Baltimore 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Texas at Chicago White Sox, sus.
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City (Wacha 11-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 10-6), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Arrighetti 6-11) at Philadelphia (Walker 3-5), 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Seattle (Castillo 10-12), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 4-13) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-9), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels (Canning 4-11) at Detroit (Englert 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Bido 5-3) at Cincinnati (Cruz 3-8), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 14-8) at Washington (Gore 7-11), 6:45 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 9-12) at Boston (Bello 11-6), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 14-3) at Minnesota (Festa 2-3), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Leiter 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-12), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore (Burnes 12-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-4), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 3, Houston 2, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 5, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 18, Pittsburgh 8
Atlanta 10, Minnesota 6
San Diego 7, St. Louis 4
Colorado 3, Miami 2
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 5, Houston 0
Washington 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 5
Oakland 5, Cincinnati 4
San Diego 7, St. Louis 5
Atlanta 8, Minnesota 6, 10 innings
San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 4
Miami 9, Colorado 8
N.Y. Mets 8, Arizona 3
Baltimore 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-10) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 8-2), 12:35 p.m.
Houston (Arrighetti 6-11) at Philadelphia (Walker 3-5), 4:05 p.m.
Oakland (Bido 5-3) at Cincinnati (Cruz 3-8), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 14-8) at Washington (Gore 7-11), 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 14-3) at Minnesota (Festa 2-3), 7:40 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 4-4) at St. Louis (Pallante 6-6), 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco (Harrison 7-5) at Milwaukee (Peralta 8-7), 8:10 p.m.
Miami (Meyer 3-3) at Colorado (Freeland 3-6), 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Severino 9-6) at Arizona (Rodriguez 2-0), 9:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Burnes 12-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-4), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Oakland at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
