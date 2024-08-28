Live Radio
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

August 28, 2024, 1:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 78 55 .586
Baltimore 77 56 .579 1
Boston 68 64 .515
Tampa Bay 66 66 .500 11½
Toronto 65 69 .485 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 75 58 .564
Kansas City 75 58 .564
Minnesota 72 60 .545
Detroit 67 66 .504 8
Chicago 31 101 .235 43½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 70 62 .530
Seattle 67 66 .504
Texas 60 71 .458
Oakland 57 75 .432 13
Los Angeles 54 78 .409 16

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 78 54 .591
Atlanta 72 60 .545 6
New York 69 63 .523 9
Washington 60 73 .451 18½
Miami 48 84 .364 30

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 75 56 .573
Chicago 67 66 .504 9
St. Louis 65 67 .492 10½
Cincinnati 63 69 .477 12½
Pittsburgh 62 70 .470 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 78 54 .591
Arizona 75 57 .568 3
San Diego 76 58 .567 3
San Francisco 67 66 .504 11½
Colorado 49 84 .368 29½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3, 1st game

Toronto 4, Boston 1, 1st game

Kansas City 9, Cleveland 4, 2nd game

Philadelphia 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 5, Washington 2

Toronto 7, Boston 3, 2nd game

Atlanta 10, Minnesota 6

Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 1

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 6, L.A. Angels 2

Philadelphia 5, Houston 0

Washington 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Kansas City 6, Cleveland 1

Boston 6, Toronto 3

Oakland 5, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 8, Minnesota 6, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 2

Baltimore 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Texas at Chicago White Sox, sus.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City (Wacha 11-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 10-6), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Arrighetti 6-11) at Philadelphia (Walker 3-5), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Seattle (Castillo 10-12), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 4-13) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-9), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels (Canning 4-11) at Detroit (Englert 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Bido 5-3) at Cincinnati (Cruz 3-8), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 14-8) at Washington (Gore 7-11), 6:45 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 9-12) at Boston (Bello 11-6), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 14-3) at Minnesota (Festa 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Leiter 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-12), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore (Burnes 12-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 5, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 18, Pittsburgh 8

Atlanta 10, Minnesota 6

San Diego 7, St. Louis 4

Colorado 3, Miami 2

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Houston 0

Washington 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 5

Oakland 5, Cincinnati 4

San Diego 7, St. Louis 5

Atlanta 8, Minnesota 6, 10 innings

San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 4

Miami 9, Colorado 8

N.Y. Mets 8, Arizona 3

Baltimore 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-10) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 8-2), 12:35 p.m.

Houston (Arrighetti 6-11) at Philadelphia (Walker 3-5), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Bido 5-3) at Cincinnati (Cruz 3-8), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 14-8) at Washington (Gore 7-11), 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 14-3) at Minnesota (Festa 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 4-4) at St. Louis (Pallante 6-6), 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco (Harrison 7-5) at Milwaukee (Peralta 8-7), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Meyer 3-3) at Colorado (Freeland 3-6), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Severino 9-6) at Arizona (Rodriguez 2-0), 9:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Burnes 12-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Oakland at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up