Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

August 27, 2024, 12:00 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 78 54 .591
Baltimore 76 56 .576 2
Boston 67 64 .511 10½
Tampa Bay 65 66 .496 12½
Toronto 65 68 .489 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 75 57 .568
Kansas City 74 58 .561 1
Minnesota 72 59 .550
Detroit 66 66 .500 9
Chicago 31 101 .235 44

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 70 61 .534
Seattle 67 65 .508
Texas 60 71 .458 10
Oakland 56 75 .427 14
Los Angeles 54 77 .412 16

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 77 54 .588
Atlanta 71 60 .542 6
New York 68 63 .519 9
Washington 59 73 .447 18½
Miami 47 84 .359 30

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 75 55 .577
Chicago 66 66 .500 10
St. Louis 65 66 .496 10½
Cincinnati 63 68 .481 12½
Pittsburgh 62 69 .473 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 78 53 .595
Arizona 75 56 .573 3
San Diego 75 58 .564 4
San Francisco 66 66 .500 12½
Colorado 49 83 .371 29½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Texas 2

Arizona 7, Boston 5

Toronto 8, L.A. Angels 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Colorado 3

St. Louis 3, Minnesota 2

Philadelphia 11, Kansas City 3

Detroit 9, Chicago White Sox 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, Tampa Bay 1

Oakland 4, Milwaukee 3

Seattle 4, San Francisco 3

Houston 6, Baltimore 3

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3, 1st game

Toronto 4, Boston 1, 1st game

Kansas City 9, Cleveland 4, 2nd game

Philadelphia 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 5, Washington 2

Toronto 7, Boston 3, 2nd game

Atlanta 10, Minnesota 6

Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 1

Tuesday’s Games

Houston (Verlander 3-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 11-6), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lorenzen 7-6) at Cleveland (Williams 2-6), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cueto 0-1) at Detroit (Hurter 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Spence 7-9) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-2) at Washington (Corbin 3-12), 6:45 p.m.

Toronto (Rodríguez 1-5) at Boston (Criswell 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Schwellenbach 5-6) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-3), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 4-13) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-9), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 1-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 7-10), 9:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Irvin 6-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Flaherty 10-5), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Washington 5, Atlanta 1

Arizona 7, Boston 5

Miami 7, Chicago Cubs 2

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3

N.Y. Yankees 10, Colorado 3

St. Louis 3, Minnesota 2

Philadelphia 11, Kansas City 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Tampa Bay 1

Oakland 4, Milwaukee 3

Seattle 4, San Francisco 3

San Diego 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 5, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 18, Pittsburgh 8

Atlanta 10, Minnesota 6

San Diego 7, St. Louis 4

Colorado 3, Miami 2

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Jones 5-6), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 3-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 11-6), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Spence 7-9) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-2) at Washington (Corbin 3-12), 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Schwellenbach 5-6) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 12-10) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-10), 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 11-8) at Milwaukee (Myers 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Muñoz 2-7) at Colorado (Quantrill 8-9), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 9-5) at Arizona (Rodriguez 2-0), 9:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Irvin 6-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Flaherty 10-5), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

