All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|78
|54
|.591
|—
|Baltimore
|76
|56
|.576
|2
|Boston
|67
|64
|.511
|10½
|Tampa Bay
|65
|66
|.496
|12½
|Toronto
|65
|68
|.489
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|75
|57
|.568
|—
|Kansas City
|74
|58
|.561
|1
|Minnesota
|72
|59
|.550
|2½
|Detroit
|66
|66
|.500
|9
|Chicago
|31
|101
|.235
|44
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|70
|61
|.534
|—
|Seattle
|67
|65
|.508
|3½
|Texas
|60
|71
|.458
|10
|Oakland
|56
|75
|.427
|14
|Los Angeles
|54
|77
|.412
|16
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|77
|54
|.588
|—
|Atlanta
|71
|60
|.542
|6
|New York
|68
|63
|.519
|9
|Washington
|59
|73
|.447
|18½
|Miami
|47
|84
|.359
|30
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|75
|55
|.577
|—
|Chicago
|66
|66
|.500
|10
|St. Louis
|65
|66
|.496
|10½
|Cincinnati
|63
|68
|.481
|12½
|Pittsburgh
|62
|69
|.473
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|78
|53
|.595
|—
|Arizona
|75
|56
|.573
|3
|San Diego
|75
|58
|.564
|4
|San Francisco
|66
|66
|.500
|12½
|Colorado
|49
|83
|.371
|29½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Texas 2
Arizona 7, Boston 5
Toronto 8, L.A. Angels 2
N.Y. Yankees 10, Colorado 3
St. Louis 3, Minnesota 2
Philadelphia 11, Kansas City 3
Detroit 9, Chicago White Sox 4
L.A. Dodgers 3, Tampa Bay 1
Oakland 4, Milwaukee 3
Seattle 4, San Francisco 3
Houston 6, Baltimore 3
Monday’s Games
Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3, 1st game
Toronto 4, Boston 1, 1st game
Kansas City 9, Cleveland 4, 2nd game
Philadelphia 3, Houston 2, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 5, Washington 2
Toronto 7, Boston 3, 2nd game
Atlanta 10, Minnesota 6
Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 1
Tuesday’s Games
Houston (Verlander 3-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 11-6), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Lorenzen 7-6) at Cleveland (Williams 2-6), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cueto 0-1) at Detroit (Hurter 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Spence 7-9) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-2) at Washington (Corbin 3-12), 6:45 p.m.
Toronto (Rodríguez 1-5) at Boston (Criswell 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Schwellenbach 5-6) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-3), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 4-13) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-9), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 1-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 7-10), 9:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Irvin 6-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Flaherty 10-5), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Washington 5, Atlanta 1
Arizona 7, Boston 5
Miami 7, Chicago Cubs 2
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3
N.Y. Yankees 10, Colorado 3
St. Louis 3, Minnesota 2
Philadelphia 11, Kansas City 3
L.A. Dodgers 3, Tampa Bay 1
Oakland 4, Milwaukee 3
Seattle 4, San Francisco 3
San Diego 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 3, Houston 2, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 5, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 18, Pittsburgh 8
Atlanta 10, Minnesota 6
San Diego 7, St. Louis 4
Colorado 3, Miami 2
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Jones 5-6), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 3-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 11-6), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Spence 7-9) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-2) at Washington (Corbin 3-12), 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Schwellenbach 5-6) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-3), 7:40 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 12-10) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-10), 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 11-8) at Milwaukee (Myers 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
Miami (Muñoz 2-7) at Colorado (Quantrill 8-9), 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 9-5) at Arizona (Rodriguez 2-0), 9:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Irvin 6-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Flaherty 10-5), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Houston at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.