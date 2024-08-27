All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 78 54 .591 — Baltimore 76 56 .576 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 78 54 .591 — Baltimore 76 56 .576 2 Boston 67 64 .511 10½ Tampa Bay 65 66 .496 12½ Toronto 65 68 .489 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 75 57 .568 — Kansas City 74 58 .561 1 Minnesota 72 59 .550 2½ Detroit 66 66 .500 9 Chicago 31 101 .235 44

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 70 61 .534 — Seattle 67 65 .508 3½ Texas 60 71 .458 10 Oakland 56 75 .427 14 Los Angeles 54 77 .412 16

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 77 54 .588 — Atlanta 71 60 .542 6 New York 68 63 .519 9 Washington 59 73 .447 18½ Miami 47 84 .359 30

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 75 55 .577 — Chicago 66 66 .500 10 St. Louis 65 66 .496 10½ Cincinnati 63 68 .481 12½ Pittsburgh 62 69 .473 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 78 53 .595 — Arizona 75 56 .573 3 San Diego 75 58 .564 4 San Francisco 66 66 .500 12½ Colorado 49 83 .371 29½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Texas 2

Arizona 7, Boston 5

Toronto 8, L.A. Angels 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Colorado 3

St. Louis 3, Minnesota 2

Philadelphia 11, Kansas City 3

Detroit 9, Chicago White Sox 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, Tampa Bay 1

Oakland 4, Milwaukee 3

Seattle 4, San Francisco 3

Houston 6, Baltimore 3

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3, 1st game

Toronto 4, Boston 1, 1st game

Kansas City 9, Cleveland 4, 2nd game

Philadelphia 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 5, Washington 2

Toronto 7, Boston 3, 2nd game

Atlanta 10, Minnesota 6

Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 1

Tuesday’s Games

Houston (Verlander 3-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 11-6), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lorenzen 7-6) at Cleveland (Williams 2-6), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cueto 0-1) at Detroit (Hurter 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Spence 7-9) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-2) at Washington (Corbin 3-12), 6:45 p.m.

Toronto (Rodríguez 1-5) at Boston (Criswell 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Schwellenbach 5-6) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-3), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 4-13) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 6-9), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 1-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 7-10), 9:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Irvin 6-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Flaherty 10-5), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Washington 5, Atlanta 1

Arizona 7, Boston 5

Miami 7, Chicago Cubs 2

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3

N.Y. Yankees 10, Colorado 3

St. Louis 3, Minnesota 2

Philadelphia 11, Kansas City 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Tampa Bay 1

Oakland 4, Milwaukee 3

Seattle 4, San Francisco 3

San Diego 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 5, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 18, Pittsburgh 8

Atlanta 10, Minnesota 6

San Diego 7, St. Louis 4

Colorado 3, Miami 2

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Jones 5-6), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 3-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 11-6), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Spence 7-9) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-2) at Washington (Corbin 3-12), 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Schwellenbach 5-6) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 5-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 12-10) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-10), 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 11-8) at Milwaukee (Myers 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Muñoz 2-7) at Colorado (Quantrill 8-9), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 9-5) at Arizona (Rodriguez 2-0), 9:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Irvin 6-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Flaherty 10-5), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

