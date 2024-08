All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 77 54 .588 — Baltimore 76 56 .576 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 77 54 .588 — Baltimore 76 56 .576 1½ Boston 67 62 .519 9 Tampa Bay 65 65 .500 11½ Toronto 63 68 .481 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 75 55 .577 — Kansas City 72 58 .554 3 Minnesota 72 58 .554 3 Detroit 65 66 .496 10½ Chicago 31 100 .237 44½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 70 60 .538 — Seattle 66 65 .504 4½ Texas 60 71 .458 10½ Oakland 56 75 .427 14½ Los Angeles 54 77 .412 16½

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 76 54 .585 — Atlanta 70 60 .538 6 New York 68 63 .519 8½ Washington 59 72 .450 17½ Miami 47 83 .362 29

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 75 55 .577 — St. Louis 65 65 .500 10 Chicago 65 66 .496 10½ Cincinnati 63 68 .481 12½ Pittsburgh 62 68 .477 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 78 53 .595 — Arizona 75 56 .573 3 San Diego 74 58 .561 4½ San Francisco 66 66 .500 12½ Colorado 48 83 .366 30

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Colorado 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 3, L.A. Angels 1

Baltimore 3, Houston 2

Arizona 4, Boston 1

Milwaukee 9, Oakland 5

San Francisco 4, Seattle 3

Minnesota 6, St. Louis 0

Cleveland 13, Texas 5

Philadelphia 11, Kansas City 2

Detroit 13, Chicago White Sox 4

Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Dodgers 8, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Texas 2

Arizona 7, Boston 5

Toronto 8, L.A. Angels 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Colorado 3

St. Louis 3, Minnesota 2

Philadelphia 11, Kansas City 3

Detroit 9, Chicago White Sox 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, Tampa Bay 1

Oakland 4, Milwaukee 3

Seattle 4, San Francisco 3

Houston 6, Baltimore 3

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (Ragans 10-8) at Cleveland (Sandlin 7-0), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (Rodríguez 0-2) at Boston (Crawford 3-7), 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Houston (Blanco 9-6) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 12-6), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 7-7) at Cleveland (Allen 8-4), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 7-10) at Washington (Parker 7-7), 6:45 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 12-9) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta (Fried 7-7) at Minnesota (Ober 12-5), 7:40 p.m.

Detroit (Madden 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Pepiot 7-5) at Seattle (Miller 9-7), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Houston at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Colorado 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

Chicago Cubs 14, Miami 2

Arizona 4, Boston 1

Milwaukee 9, Oakland 5

San Francisco 4, Seattle 3

Cincinnati 10, Pittsburgh 2

Minnesota 6, St. Louis 0

Atlanta 4, Washington 2

Philadelphia 11, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Mets 7, San Diego 1

Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Dodgers 8, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Washington 5, Atlanta 1

Arizona 7, Boston 5

Miami 7, Chicago Cubs 2

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3

N.Y. Yankees 10, Colorado 3

St. Louis 3, Minnesota 2

Philadelphia 11, Kansas City 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Tampa Bay 1

Oakland 4, Milwaukee 3

Seattle 4, San Francisco 3

San Diego 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 8-8) at Pittsburgh (Keller 11-7), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 9-6) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 12-6), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 7-10) at Washington (Parker 7-7), 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 7-7) at Minnesota (Ober 12-5), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at St. Louis (Gibson 7-5), 7:45 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 2-5) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

