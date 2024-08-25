All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|76
|54
|.585
|—
|Baltimore
|76
|55
|.580
|½
|Boston
|67
|61
|.523
|8
|Tampa Bay
|65
|64
|.504
|10½
|Toronto
|62
|68
|.477
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|74
|55
|.574
|—
|Kansas City
|72
|57
|.558
|2
|Minnesota
|72
|57
|.558
|2
|Detroit
|64
|66
|.492
|10½
|Chicago
|31
|99
|.238
|43½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|69
|60
|.535
|—
|Seattle
|65
|65
|.500
|4½
|Texas
|60
|70
|.462
|9½
|Oakland
|55
|75
|.423
|14½
|Los Angeles
|54
|76
|.415
|15½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|75
|54
|.581
|—
|Atlanta
|70
|59
|.543
|5
|New York
|68
|62
|.523
|7½
|Washington
|58
|72
|.446
|17½
|Miami
|46
|83
|.357
|29
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|75
|54
|.581
|—
|Chicago
|65
|65
|.500
|10½
|St. Louis
|64
|65
|.496
|11
|Cincinnati
|63
|67
|.485
|12½
|Pittsburgh
|61
|68
|.473
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|77
|53
|.592
|—
|Arizona
|74
|56
|.569
|3
|San Diego
|73
|58
|.557
|4½
|San Francisco
|66
|65
|.504
|11½
|Colorado
|48
|82
|.369
|29
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Colorado 0
Toronto 5, L.A. Angels 4
Arizona 12, Boston 2
Baltimore 7, Houston 5
Texas 5, Cleveland 3
Kansas City 7, Philadelphia 4
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 2
St. Louis 6, Minnesota 1
Milwaukee 11, Oakland 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 3
Seattle 6, San Francisco 5, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Colorado 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
Toronto 3, L.A. Angels 1
Baltimore 3, Houston 2
Arizona 4, Boston 1
Milwaukee 9, Oakland 5
San Francisco 4, Seattle 3
Minnesota 6, St. Louis 0
Cleveland 13, Texas 5
Philadelphia 11, Kansas City 2
Detroit 13, Chicago White Sox 4
Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Dodgers 8, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
Arizona (Kelly 3-0) at Boston (Houck 8-8), 1:35 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 4-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 8-6), 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 10-11) at Toronto (Gausman 11-9), 1:37 p.m.
Texas (Bradford 4-1) at Cleveland (Boyd 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Detroit (Brieske 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-7), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Allard 1-0) at Kansas City (Lugo 14-7), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Fedde 8-7) at Minnesota (Matthews 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Montas 6-8) at Oakland (Estes 5-6), 4:07 p.m.
San Francisco (Ray 3-2) at Seattle (Woo 5-2), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Stone 11-5), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Kikuchi 6-9) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-9), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Toronto at Boston, 2:05 p.m., 1st game
Houston at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Colorado 0
Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5
Arizona 12, Boston 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Miami 3
Atlanta 3, Washington 2, 10 innings
Kansas City 7, Philadelphia 4
St. Louis 6, Minnesota 1
San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 0
Milwaukee 11, Oakland 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 3
Seattle 6, San Francisco 5, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Colorado 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
Chicago Cubs 14, Miami 2
Arizona 4, Boston 1
Milwaukee 9, Oakland 5
San Francisco 4, Seattle 3
Cincinnati 10, Pittsburgh 2
Minnesota 6, St. Louis 0
Atlanta 4, Washington 2
Philadelphia 11, Kansas City 2
N.Y. Mets 7, San Diego 1
Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Dodgers 8, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
Washington (Herz 2-6) at Atlanta (López 7-4), 12:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 3-0) at Boston (Houck 8-8), 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Spiers 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 5-4), 1:35 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 4-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 8-6), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 6-3) at Miami (Oller 0-1), 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Allard 1-0) at Kansas City (Lugo 14-7), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Fedde 8-7) at Minnesota (Matthews 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Montas 6-8) at Oakland (Estes 5-6), 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 6-9) at San Diego (Pérez 3-5), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Ray 3-2) at Seattle (Woo 5-2), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Stone 11-5), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.