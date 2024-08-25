All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 76 54 .585 — Baltimore 76 55 .580 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 76 54 .585 — Baltimore 76 55 .580 ½ Boston 67 61 .523 8 Tampa Bay 65 64 .504 10½ Toronto 62 68 .477 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 74 55 .574 — Kansas City 72 57 .558 2 Minnesota 72 57 .558 2 Detroit 64 66 .492 10½ Chicago 31 99 .238 43½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 69 60 .535 — Seattle 65 65 .500 4½ Texas 60 70 .462 9½ Oakland 55 75 .423 14½ Los Angeles 54 76 .415 15½

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 75 54 .581 — Atlanta 70 59 .543 5 New York 68 62 .523 7½ Washington 58 72 .446 17½ Miami 46 83 .357 29

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 75 54 .581 — Chicago 65 65 .500 10½ St. Louis 64 65 .496 11 Cincinnati 63 67 .485 12½ Pittsburgh 61 68 .473 14

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 77 53 .592 — Arizona 74 56 .569 3 San Diego 73 58 .557 4½ San Francisco 66 65 .504 11½ Colorado 48 82 .369 29

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Colorado 0

Toronto 5, L.A. Angels 4

Arizona 12, Boston 2

Baltimore 7, Houston 5

Texas 5, Cleveland 3

Kansas City 7, Philadelphia 4

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 2

St. Louis 6, Minnesota 1

Milwaukee 11, Oakland 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 3

Seattle 6, San Francisco 5, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Colorado 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 3, L.A. Angels 1

Baltimore 3, Houston 2

Arizona 4, Boston 1

Milwaukee 9, Oakland 5

San Francisco 4, Seattle 3

Minnesota 6, St. Louis 0

Cleveland 13, Texas 5

Philadelphia 11, Kansas City 2

Detroit 13, Chicago White Sox 4

Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Dodgers 8, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Arizona (Kelly 3-0) at Boston (Houck 8-8), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 4-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 8-6), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 10-11) at Toronto (Gausman 11-9), 1:37 p.m.

Texas (Bradford 4-1) at Cleveland (Boyd 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 2-7), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Allard 1-0) at Kansas City (Lugo 14-7), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Fedde 8-7) at Minnesota (Matthews 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Montas 6-8) at Oakland (Estes 5-6), 4:07 p.m.

San Francisco (Ray 3-2) at Seattle (Woo 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Stone 11-5), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Kikuchi 6-9) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-9), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at Boston, 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Houston at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5

Chicago Cubs 6, Miami 3

Atlanta 3, Washington 2, 10 innings

San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 14, Miami 2

Cincinnati 10, Pittsburgh 2

Atlanta 4, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 7, San Diego 1

Sunday’s Games

Washington (Herz 2-6) at Atlanta (López 7-4), 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Spiers 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 5-4), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 6-3) at Miami (Oller 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 6-9) at San Diego (Pérez 3-5), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

