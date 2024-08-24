All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|76
|53
|.589
|—
|Baltimore
|75
|55
|.577
|1½
|Boston
|67
|60
|.528
|8
|Tampa Bay
|64
|64
|.500
|11½
|Toronto
|61
|68
|.473
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|73
|55
|.570
|—
|Kansas City
|72
|56
|.563
|1
|Minnesota
|71
|57
|.555
|2
|Detroit
|63
|66
|.488
|10½
|Chicago
|31
|98
|.240
|42½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|69
|59
|.539
|—
|Seattle
|65
|64
|.504
|4½
|Texas
|60
|69
|.465
|9½
|Oakland
|55
|74
|.426
|14½
|Los Angeles
|54
|75
|.419
|15½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|74
|54
|.578
|—
|Atlanta
|69
|59
|.539
|5
|New York
|67
|62
|.519
|7½
|Washington
|58
|71
|.450
|16½
|Miami
|46
|82
|.359
|28
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|74
|54
|.578
|—
|St. Louis
|64
|64
|.500
|10
|Chicago
|64
|65
|.496
|10½
|Cincinnati
|62
|67
|.481
|12½
|Pittsburgh
|61
|67
|.477
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|77
|52
|.597
|—
|Arizona
|73
|56
|.566
|4
|San Diego
|73
|57
|.562
|4½
|San Francisco
|65
|65
|.500
|12½
|Colorado
|47
|82
|.364
|30
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 0
Chicago Cubs 10, Detroit 2
Oakland 3, Tampa Bay 1
Toronto 5, L.A. Angels 3
Houston 6, Baltimore 0
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Colorado 0
Toronto 5, L.A. Angels 4
Arizona 12, Boston 2
Baltimore 7, Houston 5
Texas 5, Cleveland 3
Kansas City 7, Philadelphia 4
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 2
St. Louis 6, Minnesota 1
Milwaukee 11, Oakland 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 3
Seattle 6, San Francisco 5, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Colorado (Blalock 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 0-1), 2:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Fulmer 0-4) at Toronto (Francis 6-3), 3:07 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 13-5) at Baltimore (Suárez 6-4), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rea 11-4) at Oakland (Boyle 3-5), 4:07 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 9-6) at Boston (Crawford 8-10), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Snell 2-3) at Seattle (Kirby 9-9), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 14-4) at Chicago White Sox (Bush 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 10-5) at Kansas City (Singer 9-8), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Gray 11-8) at Minnesota (López 11-8), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 5-4) at Cleveland (Lively 10-8), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-2), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Washington 8, Colorado 3
Chicago Cubs 10, Detroit 2
St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 0
Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 0
Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Mets 8, San Diego 3
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Colorado 0
Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5
Arizona 12, Boston 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Miami 3
Atlanta 3, Washington 2, 10 innings
Kansas City 7, Philadelphia 4
St. Louis 6, Minnesota 1
San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 0
Milwaukee 11, Oakland 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 3
Seattle 6, San Francisco 5, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Colorado (Blalock 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 0-1), 2:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rea 11-4) at Oakland (Boyle 3-5), 4:07 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 9-6) at Boston (Crawford 8-10), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 9-3) at Miami (Bellozo 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Snell 2-3) at Seattle (Kirby 9-9), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Aguiar 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Woodford 0-5), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 10-5) at Kansas City (Singer 9-8), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Gray 11-8) at Minnesota (López 11-8), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 9-10) at Atlanta (Morton 7-7), 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 7-1) at San Diego (King 11-6), 8:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-2), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Atlanta, 12:05 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.