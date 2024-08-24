All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 76 53 .589 — Baltimore 75 55 .577 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 76 53 .589 — Baltimore 75 55 .577 1½ Boston 67 60 .528 8 Tampa Bay 64 64 .500 11½ Toronto 61 68 .473 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 73 55 .570 — Kansas City 72 56 .563 1 Minnesota 71 57 .555 2 Detroit 63 66 .488 10½ Chicago 31 98 .240 42½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 69 59 .539 — Seattle 65 64 .504 4½ Texas 60 69 .465 9½ Oakland 55 74 .426 14½ Los Angeles 54 75 .419 15½

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 74 54 .578 — Atlanta 69 59 .539 5 New York 67 62 .519 7½ Washington 58 71 .450 16½ Miami 46 82 .359 28

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 74 54 .578 — St. Louis 64 64 .500 10 Chicago 64 65 .496 10½ Cincinnati 62 67 .481 12½ Pittsburgh 61 67 .477 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 77 52 .597 — Arizona 73 56 .566 4 San Diego 73 57 .562 4½ San Francisco 65 65 .500 12½ Colorado 47 82 .364 30

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 0

Chicago Cubs 10, Detroit 2

Oakland 3, Tampa Bay 1

Toronto 5, L.A. Angels 3

Houston 6, Baltimore 0

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Colorado 0

Toronto 5, L.A. Angels 4

Arizona 12, Boston 2

Baltimore 7, Houston 5

Texas 5, Cleveland 3

Kansas City 7, Philadelphia 4

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 2

St. Louis 6, Minnesota 1

Milwaukee 11, Oakland 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 3

Seattle 6, San Francisco 5, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Colorado (Blalock 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 0-1), 2:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Fulmer 0-4) at Toronto (Francis 6-3), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 13-5) at Baltimore (Suárez 6-4), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 11-4) at Oakland (Boyle 3-5), 4:07 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 9-6) at Boston (Crawford 8-10), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Snell 2-3) at Seattle (Kirby 9-9), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 14-4) at Chicago White Sox (Bush 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 10-5) at Kansas City (Singer 9-8), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gray 11-8) at Minnesota (López 11-8), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 5-4) at Cleveland (Lively 10-8), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Washington 8, Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Detroit 2

St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 0

Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 0

Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 8, San Diego 3

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Colorado 0

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 5

Arizona 12, Boston 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Miami 3

Atlanta 3, Washington 2, 10 innings

Kansas City 7, Philadelphia 4

St. Louis 6, Minnesota 1

San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee 11, Oakland 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 3

Seattle 6, San Francisco 5, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Colorado (Blalock 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 0-1), 2:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 11-4) at Oakland (Boyle 3-5), 4:07 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 9-6) at Boston (Crawford 8-10), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 9-3) at Miami (Bellozo 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Snell 2-3) at Seattle (Kirby 9-9), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Aguiar 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Woodford 0-5), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 10-5) at Kansas City (Singer 9-8), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gray 11-8) at Minnesota (López 11-8), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 9-10) at Atlanta (Morton 7-7), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 7-1) at San Diego (King 11-6), 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 6-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 12:05 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

