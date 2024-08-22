All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|74
|53
|.583
|—
|Baltimore
|74
|54
|.578
|½
|Boston
|67
|59
|.532
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|64
|62
|.508
|9½
|Toronto
|59
|68
|.465
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|73
|53
|.579
|—
|Kansas City
|71
|56
|.559
|2½
|Minnesota
|71
|56
|.559
|2½
|Detroit
|62
|65
|.488
|11½
|Chicago
|31
|97
|.242
|43
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|68
|58
|.540
|—
|Seattle
|64
|64
|.500
|5
|Texas
|59
|69
|.461
|10
|Los Angeles
|54
|73
|.425
|14½
|Oakland
|54
|73
|.425
|14½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|74
|52
|.587
|—
|Atlanta
|67
|59
|.532
|7
|New York
|66
|61
|.520
|8½
|Washington
|57
|70
|.449
|17½
|Miami
|46
|81
|.362
|28½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|73
|53
|.579
|—
|St. Louis
|62
|64
|.492
|11
|Chicago
|62
|65
|.488
|11½
|Cincinnati
|62
|65
|.488
|11½
|Pittsburgh
|59
|67
|.468
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|76
|52
|.594
|—
|Arizona
|72
|56
|.563
|4
|San Diego
|72
|56
|.563
|4
|San Francisco
|65
|64
|.504
|11½
|Colorado
|47
|80
|.370
|28½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 10, Cincinnati 3
Baltimore 9, N.Y. Mets 5
Pittsburgh 4, Texas 0
Chicago Cubs 3, Detroit 1
Boston 6, Houston 5
L.A. Angels 9, Kansas City 5
Cleveland 9, N.Y. Yankees 5, 12 innings
Tampa Bay 1, Oakland 0
San Francisco 4, Chicago White Sox 1
San Diego 7, Minnesota 5
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 3
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Baltimore 3
Boston 4, Houston 1
Texas 1, Pittsburgh 0
Chicago White Sox 6, San Francisco 2
N.Y. Yankees 8, Cleveland 1
Minnesota 11, San Diego 4
Kansas City 3, L.A. Angels 0
Cincinnati 11, Toronto 7
Detroit 8, Chicago Cubs 2
Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 2
L.A. Dodgers 8, Seattle 4
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland (Williams 2-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-2), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5), 2:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 1-1) at Oakland (Bido 4-3), 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 4-11) at Toronto (Bassitt 9-12), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Arrighetti 5-11) at Baltimore (Burnes 12-5), 7:08 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Colorado at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona 3, Miami 1
Colorado 3, Washington 1
Toronto 10, Cincinnati 3
Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 1
Baltimore 9, N.Y. Mets 5
Pittsburgh 4, Texas 0
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2
Chicago Cubs 3, Detroit 1
San Francisco 4, Chicago White Sox 1
San Diego 7, Minnesota 5
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 3
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Baltimore 3
Texas 1, Pittsburgh 0
Chicago White Sox 6, San Francisco 2
Washington 6, Colorado 1
Minnesota 11, San Diego 4
Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 2
Arizona 10, Miami 8
Cincinnati 11, Toronto 7
Detroit 8, Chicago Cubs 2
St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 6, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 8, Seattle 4
Thursday’s Games
Colorado (Quantrill 8-8) at Washington (Corbin 2-12), 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 8-7) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-10), 2:15 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5), 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 9-5) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 7-2), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 9-8) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 4-6), 7:08 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Severino 8-6) at San Diego (Cease 12-9), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
