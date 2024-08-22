All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 74 53 .583 — Baltimore 74 54 .578 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 74 53 .583 — Baltimore 74 54 .578 ½ Boston 67 59 .532 6½ Tampa Bay 64 62 .508 9½ Toronto 59 68 .465 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 73 53 .579 — Kansas City 71 56 .559 2½ Minnesota 71 56 .559 2½ Detroit 62 65 .488 11½ Chicago 31 97 .242 43

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 68 58 .540 — Seattle 64 64 .500 5 Texas 59 69 .461 10 Los Angeles 54 73 .425 14½ Oakland 54 73 .425 14½

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 74 52 .587 — Atlanta 67 59 .532 7 New York 66 61 .520 8½ Washington 57 70 .449 17½ Miami 46 81 .362 28½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 73 53 .579 — St. Louis 62 64 .492 11 Chicago 62 65 .488 11½ Cincinnati 62 65 .488 11½ Pittsburgh 59 67 .468 14

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 76 52 .594 — Arizona 72 56 .563 4 San Diego 72 56 .563 4 San Francisco 65 64 .504 11½ Colorado 47 80 .370 28½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 10, Cincinnati 3

Baltimore 9, N.Y. Mets 5

Pittsburgh 4, Texas 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Detroit 1

Boston 6, Houston 5

L.A. Angels 9, Kansas City 5

Cleveland 9, N.Y. Yankees 5, 12 innings

Tampa Bay 1, Oakland 0

San Francisco 4, Chicago White Sox 1

San Diego 7, Minnesota 5

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 3

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Baltimore 3

Boston 4, Houston 1

Texas 1, Pittsburgh 0

Chicago White Sox 6, San Francisco 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, Cleveland 1

Minnesota 11, San Diego 4

Kansas City 3, L.A. Angels 0

Cincinnati 11, Toronto 7

Detroit 8, Chicago Cubs 2

Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 2

L.A. Dodgers 8, Seattle 4

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland (Williams 2-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-2), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5), 2:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 1-1) at Oakland (Bido 4-3), 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 4-11) at Toronto (Bassitt 9-12), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Arrighetti 5-11) at Baltimore (Burnes 12-5), 7:08 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona 3, Miami 1

Colorado 3, Washington 1

Toronto 10, Cincinnati 3

Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 1

Baltimore 9, N.Y. Mets 5

Pittsburgh 4, Texas 0

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2

Chicago Cubs 3, Detroit 1

San Francisco 4, Chicago White Sox 1

San Diego 7, Minnesota 5

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 3

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Baltimore 3

Texas 1, Pittsburgh 0

Chicago White Sox 6, San Francisco 2

Washington 6, Colorado 1

Minnesota 11, San Diego 4

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 2

Arizona 10, Miami 8

Cincinnati 11, Toronto 7

Detroit 8, Chicago Cubs 2

St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 6, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 8, Seattle 4

Thursday’s Games

Colorado (Quantrill 8-8) at Washington (Corbin 2-12), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 8-7) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-10), 2:15 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 9-5) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 7-2), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 9-8) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 4-6), 7:08 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Severino 8-6) at San Diego (Cease 12-9), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

